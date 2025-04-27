Game 4 Recap

The Maple Leafs got one back in the final minute of the first period with 54 seconds to play, as John Tavares found the back of the net to make it a one-goal game at 2-1 with his third goal of the series.

As the first period came to a close, offsetting roughing penalties to Brady Tkachuk and Simon Benoit meant the second period would kick off with four-on-four hockey. After the first 20 minutes, the Senators held a one-goal lead at 2-1 while leading the way in shots by 10-9.

At 10:10 into the second period, the Maple Leafs tied the game at 2-2 when Matthew Knies scored his third goal of the playoffs on a breakaway.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the second intermission tied 2-2. A push from the Maple Leafs saw them come out of the second period leading the way in shots at 18-11.

At 7:32 into the third period, David Perron restored the Senators’ lead with his first goal of the playoffs to make it 3-2. A strong, physical defensive play by Brady Tkachuk gave the Senators both the puck and momentum as they carried it up the ice for the goal. Assisting Perron’s goal were Artem Zub and Adam Gaudette.