Game 4 Recap
The Ottawa Senators kept their playoff series running as they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 4-3 in overtime.
The Ottawa Senators kept their playoff series running as they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Tim Stützle, Shane Pinto and David Perron all scored for the Senators alongside Jake Sanderson who buried the game winner in overtime.
Opening the scoring for the Senators was Tim Stützle with the first NHL playoff goal of his career. Coming at 9:03 into the opening period on the power play, Stützle ripped a one-timer from the hash marks to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. Assists on his goal were awarded to Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk.
With 5:49 to play in the first period, an individual effort to clear the puck from Shane Pinto saw him spring himself on a breakaway to score shorthanded and double the Senators’ lead to 2-0. The goal, Pinto’s first of the playoffs, came unassisted.
The Maple Leafs got one back in the final minute of the first period with 54 seconds to play, as John Tavares found the back of the net to make it a one-goal game at 2-1 with his third goal of the series.
As the first period came to a close, offsetting roughing penalties to Brady Tkachuk and Simon Benoit meant the second period would kick off with four-on-four hockey. After the first 20 minutes, the Senators held a one-goal lead at 2-1 while leading the way in shots by 10-9.
At 10:10 into the second period, the Maple Leafs tied the game at 2-2 when Matthew Knies scored his third goal of the playoffs on a breakaway.
The rest of the second period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the second intermission tied 2-2. A push from the Maple Leafs saw them come out of the second period leading the way in shots at 18-11.
At 7:32 into the third period, David Perron restored the Senators’ lead with his first goal of the playoffs to make it 3-2. A strong, physical defensive play by Brady Tkachuk gave the Senators both the puck and momentum as they carried it up the ice for the goal. Assisting Perron’s goal were Artem Zub and Adam Gaudette.
At 14:31 into the third, Oliver Ekman-Larson scored his second goal of the playoffs to tie the game back up at 3-3.
After a tense back-and-forth overtime, Jake Sanderson buried the puck at 17:42 into the overtime period for his first NHL playoff goal to keep the Senators alive and win the game by a score of 4-3 in overtime.
The first round will move back to Toronto on Tuesday for game five of the series.
