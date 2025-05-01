Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of April

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country. The tradition of Hero’s Ridge dates to 2015 and sees a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and their family enjoy a game from the Hero’s Ridge suite. Since its inauguration, Hero’s Ridge has honoured over 350 veterans. It is with the help of the Royal Canadian Legion that this program is possible, as the Legion gives families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured.

This season’s honourees for the month of April can be found below.

John Tattersall - April 24, 2025

John Tattersall joined the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves in 1976 and became an Officer Cadet in 1977. In his role as a military engineer, he served in many capacities at the unit and national level such as Troop Commander, Training Officer, and Task Force Commander. These duties saw him serve in all parts of Canada as well as 21 countries across four continents. He was deployed to Bosnia as part of the NATO mission. Colonel Tattersall retired in 2012 after 36 years service to our country.

Clifford Valley - April 1, 2025

Clifford Valley joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1966 as a radio operator. His Canadian postings were in Kingston, Petawawa and Valcartier. His overseas service was in Germany as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the Cold War and in Egypt and Syria as a United Nations peacekeeper. He retired in 1977 after 11 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Stephen Hunt - April 3, 2025

Stephen Hunt joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in May of 1986 as an Integral Systems technician. During his career he served in various parts of Canada maintaining our helicopters. He was deployed as part of the NATO blockade Operation Maritime Guard in the Adriatic Sea in 1992 and as a member of NATO's Standing Naval Force Atlantic. Stephen retired in January of 2016 as an Aircraft Maintenance Superintendent with almost 30 years service.

Charls Gendron - April 5, 2025

Charls Gendron joined the Canadian Forces in 1979. After graduating from Military college, he served as a Marine Systems Engineering Officer (Mars officer) before reclassification as a Healthcare Administrator. His Canadian postings were in CFB Valcartier, Bordon, Trenton and Ottawa during which time he served as an instructor at the medical school, hospital administrator, and the Canadian Forces Air Medivac Coordinator. In 2007 he deployed to Afghanistan as Deputy Commander of the NATO Hospital in Kandahar. Charls then transferred to the reserves and In that role, he was responsible for the planning and implementation of travel to Afghanistan for the next of kin of fallen CF personnel. He retired from the Canadian Forces in 2013 with 35 years of service to our country.

Paul Fuller - April 6, 2025

Paul Fuller joined the Reserves as a Cadet instructor in 1983 and transferred to Canadian Forces 1988 via the direct entry program as a Regular Force Officer. After completing his training as a he served as a maintenance officer in the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers with the 5 Service Battalion of Canada and the Royal 22e Regiment and Director Military Career Administration in Ottawa. Colonel Fuller served on two operational tours: 1995 in Bosnia and in 2008 as part of Task Force Afghanistan. Paul retired in 2019 withy 36 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Jean-Guy Edwards - April 11, 2025

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) (Retired) Jean-Guy Edwards joined the Canadian Armed Forces in January of 1988 as a member of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery and the Military Police Branch. He held several positions within the Police Branch such as patrolman, general investigator and Court liaison officer. These duties saw him posted in many parts of Canada, Germany. United Kingdom and Brussels. During his service he was deployed to Cyprus, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Beirut. CWO Edwards retired in 2024 with over 36 years of loyal and dedicated service to Canada.

Donald Maclean - April 13, 2025

Donald Maclean enrolled in the Canadian Army in 1981 and received a Fuels and Materials Engineering degree from Royal Military College in 1985. His Canadian postings included Petawawa, Calgary and Ottawa. He was deployed twice as part of the UN forces Kuwait in 1991 and the Former Republic of Yugoslavia in 1994. In addition he was deployed six times with NATO missions in the Former Republic of Yugoslavia, Norway (3), Denmark and Belgium. Donald retired from the military in 2009 with 28 years of service.

Iris Jesso - April 15, 2025

Iris Jesso enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces as a Communications Research Operator in April 1988. During her military career, she completed a six-month tour at Canadian Forces Station Alert, NWT and in 2008 completed a nine-month tour in Afghanistan. As an Aboriginal Veteran, she was a member of the Recruiter for a Day program where she worked with recruiting centres, attended aboriginal events to bring awareness of educational programs available to Indigenous Peoples. She retired in 2018 after 31 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Michael Simms - April 17, 2025

MWO (retired) Michael Simms joined the Canadian Forces as an Ammunition Technician at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 1989. During his career he was posted to Bedford, Nova Scotia, Gagetown New Brunswick and Ottawa. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and Libya in 2011. Micheal retired from the Canadian Armed Forces in 2018 after 29 years of service.

Max Desrochers - April 26, 2025

Max Desrochers entered the Canadian Armed Forces as a cadet at the Royal Military College (RMC) in 2001. He received his degree in mechanical engineering and completed postgraduate studies in aerospace engineering in the UK. Throughout his career as an Aerospace Engineering Officer (AERE), Maxime served in critical positions at key airbases in Canada including Shearwater and Cold Lake and the world including a deployment in Afghanistan 2009-2010 as Deputy Maintenance Flight Commander. He retired from the Canadian Air Force in 2020 after a 19-year career.