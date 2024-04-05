Return of the CIBC Black, Red and Gold Gala a Smash

The CIBC Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell made it’s return in March

Black, Red & Gold Gala

On March 26th, the Senators Community Foundation relaunched their signature event when the CIBC Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell made it’s long awaited return.

More than 550 attendees gathered together atop the ice at Canadian Tire Centre in support of the foundation, for a night filled with fun, food, and most importantly a chance to change the lives of youth in the National Capital Region.

“Tonight, you’ll have a chance to see first-hand some of the youth your support tonight is directly impacting,” gala emcee Claire Hanna of TSN told the crowd. “We want you to know that you are making an impact when you support the Senators Community Foundation and tonight you’ll see that impact first-hand.”

The Gala was a tremendous success raising more than $665,000 that will directly go toward supporting children and youth in the National Capital Region. Another win in a growing list of ways that the Ottawa Senators and Michael Andlauer have shown their commitment to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.

“One of our priorities as articulated in my opening press conference just a short six months ago was that our Sens Foundation which was once a pillar of our community return to being that difference maker,” explained Andlauer when he spoke to the attendees. “We do this by supporting critical programs and services for children’s health and wellness , education and other social programs.”

In addition to the generosity from the many gala guests, Andlauer also announced a commitment of $2 million to local youth charities. This pledge will help critically ill children and their families in the region with $1 million will going to Roger Neilson House and the other $1 million to Maison Papillon in Outaouais. Two crucial organizations dedicated to pediatric palliative care, this funding will enhance their abilities to service our community.

“Inspired by the spirit and compassion of Sens Coach Roger Neilson, where he and the Foundation approached CHEO with an exciting vision to improve the quality of life for children and their families going through the most difficult times imaginable,” added Andlauer. “Thus Roger Neilson House was born, an eight-bed pediatric residential hospice which provides a home-like environment to children who have a significant risk of dying before reaching adulthood.

“In addition, the foundation has also pledged an equal amount of $1 million to the creation of Maison Papillon….which will be the equivalent of Roger Neilson house in Gatineau.”

In attendance at the Gala were many of the city's most notable faces from municipal government, the technology sector, and many other large organizations. 

Representing the Ottawa Senators leadership were President and CEO, Cyril Leeder, and Steve Staios, General Manager and President of Hockey Operations as well as Jacqueline Belsito, President of the Senators Community Foundation. Along with hem head coach Jacques Martin, assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson were on hand to support the event. 

While the entire Senators team was at the event, the leadership group of Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and Claude was invited on stage alongside representatives from local charities that align with causes near and dear to them.

One integral segment of the night was the live auction led by "Stuntman" Stu Schwartz which raised more than $100,000. The giving spirits were high at the auction, highlighted by the bids for the opportunity to invite 12 people over for a Napoli’s catered dinner and wine with Sens players, which expanded from Josh Norris and Ridly Greig to also include Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk.

With this amazing night in the books the Foundation is already looking ahead to their next marquee event, the Senators Community Foundation Charity Open presented by Bell set to tee off in September.

