Sens Set-up: Game 4 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators return for game four tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time in their first round playoff series. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities.

The CIBC Red Zone in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will once again open at 3:00 p.m. prior to the game, where fans will be able to enjoy fun pregame activities. The Molson Beer Garden will have $5.00 beer deals while the Schneiders Grill will have $2.00 hot dog deals.

The CIBC Red Zone will feature sign making, hardest shot contests, inflatables and photo ops for fans to enjoy prior to the game.

In addition to the CIBC Red Zone, several Canadian Tire Centre bars and restaurants will open early ahead of puck drop. Legacy Social Lounge will open at 3:00 p.m., while Bert’s Bar will open at 3:30 p.m., Club CIBC will open at 4:00 p.m., and Royal Oak and Ice Level Bar will open at 5:00 p.m.

On the ice, it will be a do-or-die game for the Senators who are currently down by three in their series against the Maple Leafs. Fans are encouraged to wear their Senators gear and show their spirit as they make noise to cheer on their team.

