Sabres' 2026 Development Camp roster

Defensemen
David Bedkowski, RHD – Ottawa (OHL)
19 | 2025 3rd round | 2025-26: 68 GP, 5 G, 24 A, +25
Bedkowski was traded midseason from Owen Sound (where he was captain) to Ottawa and put up strong numbers in both spots. The hard-hitting defenseman showed some great personality at last summer’s draft and caught up with Sabres.com again this January.
Simon-Pier Brunet, RHD – Merrimack (NCAA)
20 | 2024 4th round | 2025-26 (QMJHL): 54 GP, 2 G, 24 A, -11
Brunet wrapped up his junior career this year as captain for the Victoriaville Tigres and ranked second among their defensemen with 26 points. The Gatineau, Quebec, native is committed to play at Merrimack College this fall.
Patrick Geary, LHD – Michigan State (NCAA)
22 | 2024 6th round | 2025-26: 35 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 A, +15
Geary was an alternate captain for the Spartans in his junior season. As Sabres.com covered last November, the Hamburg, N.Y., native formed a shutdown defensive pair with fellow Sabres prospect and Development Camp attendee Maxim Strbak.
Sean Keohane, LHD – Harvard (NCAA)
21 | 2023 6th round | 2025-26: 34 GP, 2 G, 1 A, -10
Keohane grew into a larger role as a sophomore with 34 games played – compared to 11 in 2024-25. Both of the 6-foot-4 blueliner’s goals came in the same game, Jan. 30 versus Rensselaer.
Adam Kleber, RHD – Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
20 | 2024 2nd round | 2025-26: 40 GP, 3 G, 9 A, +12
Kleber represents one of Buffalo’s most intriguing prospects after two strong seasons at Minnesota Duluth – he was recently named the NCHC’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year for 2025-26. The 6-foot-6 Kleber also played for Team USA at the last two IIHF World Junior Championships.
Noah Laberge, LHD – Northeastern (NCAA)
19 | 2025 5th round | 2025-26 (QMJHL): 62 GP, 7 G, 49 A, +17
Laberge excelled with the Newfoundland Regiment in their inaugural season, ranking fourth among all QMJHL defensemen with 49 points. After three years of junior hockey, he’s off to Northeastern for his first college season.
Gavin McCarthy, RHD – Rochester (AHL)
21 | 2023 3rd round | 2025-26 (NCAA): 36 GP, 4 G, 17 A, +12
McCarthy was the Terriers’ captain in his third and final season at Boston University and put up career-best numbers. The Clarence, N.Y., native and former Junior Sabre signed his entry-level contract in March and made his professional debut with five games for the Amerks.
Radim Mrtka, RHD – Seattle (WHL)
19 | 2025 1st round | 2025-26 (WHL): 43 GP, 1 G, 33 A, -3
Mrtka, last year’s ninth-overall pick, started the year with preseason action for the Sabres and four games for the Amerks – he played another four in Rochester to close the regular season. It’s unclear where the 6-foot-6 defenseman will begin 2026-27, but he’s one of the organization’s top prospects regardless.
Luke Osburn, LHD – Wisconsin (NCAA)
19 | 2024 4th round | 2025-26: 33 GP, 6 G, 15 A, -2
Osburn followed the example set by Buffalo’s defensemen and had a strong freshman year with the Badgers, who made it all the way to the Frozen Four championship game. His 21 points were the most by a Wisconsin freshman defenseman since K’Andre Miller in 2018-19.
Daxon Rudolph, RHD – Denver (NCAA)
18 | 2026 1st round | 2025-26 (WHL): 68 GP, 28 G, 50 A, +32
Rudolph takes the ice in Buffalo after being drafted fourth overall this weekend. A finalist for WHL Defenseman of the Year, he helped lead the Prince Albert Raiders to the finals as an alternate captain. Next up for Rudolph, after Development Camp, is his freshman season at University of Denver.
Maxim Strbak, RHD – Rochester (AHL)
21 | 2023 2nd round | 2025-26 (NCAA): 37 GP, 3 G, 15 A, +20
Strbak had 18 points in his third and final season at Michigan State, ranking 11th in the Big Ten in plus/minus. The 6-foot-2 Slovakian signed his entry-level contract in April and played two games for the Amerks, then seven at the IIHF World Championship.