Sabres' 2026 Development Camp roster

Come watch these 28 prospects at LECOM Harborcenter this week.

SSC-5130_Development Camp Roster Announcement_VB 1
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ annual development camp runs from Monday through Thursday at LECOM Harborcenter, with a collection of the organization’s prospects gathering for on- and off-ice coaching and instruction.

Each day’s on-ice sessions are free and open to the public. Full schedule

This year’s camp includes 28 players, including first-rounders Daxon Rudolph and Ilia Morozov and the rest of Buffalo’s 2026 draft class. Here’s the full roster you can expect on the ice this week.

Forwards

Dylan Dumont, RW – Drummondville (QMJHL)

17 | 2026 6th-round pick | 2025-26: 62 GP, 28 G, 16 A, +7

Dumont’s 28 goals led the Drummondville Voltigeurs this past season. After the draft, assistant GM Jerry Forton discussed the winger’s ongoing physical development and his penchant for driving to the middle of the ice – a “mini-power-forward approach,” Forton said.

Matous Kucharcik, C – Youngstown (USHL)

19 | 2025 4th-round pick | 2025-26: 35 GP, 9 G, 7 A, +6

Kucharcik, born in Italy but raised in Czechia, debuted with the Phantoms this past season after being drafted by Buffalo. He discussed his journey to North America and 200-foot game with Sabres.com at last year’s Development Camp.

Ilia Morozov, C – Miami (Ohio) (NCAA)

17 | 2026 1st-round pick | 2025-26: 36 GP, 8 G, 12 A, +2

Morozov continues his week in Buffalo after being drafted 20th overall. The Moscow native began last season as the youngest player in college hockey and impressed with his two-way play at center.

Olivers Murnieks, C – Boston College (NCAA)

17 | 2026 4th round | 2025-26 (QMJHL): 31 GP, 7 G, 13 A, -23

In addition to his QMJHL action in 2025-26, Murnieks also represented Latvia at both the IIHF World Junior Championship and World Championship. He’s committed to Boston College.

Melvin Novotny, LW – Massachusetts (NCAA)

19 | 2025 7th round | 2025-26 (USHL): 22 G, 35 A, +23

Novotny’s 57 points ranked second on the Muskegon Lumberjacks and 16th in the USHL. It was the Swedish winger’s only season of North American junior hockey, as he’s now off to UMass Amherst to start his college career this fall.

Jake Richard, C – Rochester (AHL)

21 | 2022 6th round | 2025-26 (NCAA): 38 GP, 10 G, 17 A, +3

Richard had another productive year in his third and final season at UConn. He signed his entry-level contract last month and is expected to join the Amerks to start 2025-26.

Ryan Rucinski, LW – Ohio State (NCAA)

19 | 2025 7th round | 2025-26 (USHL): 59 GP, 27 G, 35 A, +11

Rucinski’s 62 points tied for ninth most in the USHL, where he captained the Youngstown Phantoms in his final season of junior hockey. He’s committed to start playing at Ohio State this fall.

Ashton Schultz, C – North Dakota (NCAA)

19 | 2025 6th round | 2025-26 (USHL): 49 GP, 17 G, 25 A, -7

Schultz was traded midseason from USHL Chicago (where he was an alternate captain) to Sioux City. He’s off to the University of North Dakota this fall after a six-game, six-point playoff appearance with Sioux City.

Doman Szongoth, C – KooKoo U-20 (Finland)

18 | 2026 5th round | 2025-26: 44 GP, 10 G, 18 A, -3

This weekend, Szongoth became the fourth Hungarian-born player ever drafted to the NHL – he recently represented his country at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The 6-foot-1 center is expected to continue this coming season with KooKoo in Finland’s top junior league.

Vasily Zelenov, LW – Wisconsin (NCAA)

20 | 2024 7th round | 2025-26: 28 GP, 6 G, 13 A, +8

Zelenov ranked third among Badger freshmen in points and assists, and he scored Wisconsin’s only goal in the Frozen Four championship game loss to Denver. He’s the first Russian-born skater in the Badgers’ program history.

Brodie Ziemer, RW – Minnesota (NCAA)

20 | 2024 3rd round | 2025-26: 36 GP, 23 G, 13 A, -10

Ziemer averaged a point per game in his sophomore season with the Golden Gophers, ranking third in the Big Ten in goals, and he also had five in five games while captaining Team USA at the most recent IIHF World Junior Championship. In April, the winger was named Minnesota’s captain for 2026-27.

Defensemen

David Bedkowski, RHD – Ottawa (OHL)

19 | 2025 3rd round | 2025-26: 68 GP, 5 G, 24 A, +25

Bedkowski was traded midseason from Owen Sound (where he was captain) to Ottawa and put up strong numbers in both spots. The hard-hitting defenseman showed some great personality at last summer’s draft and caught up with Sabres.com again this January.

Simon-Pier Brunet, RHD – Merrimack (NCAA)

20 | 2024 4th round | 2025-26 (QMJHL): 54 GP, 2 G, 24 A, -11

Brunet wrapped up his junior career this year as captain for the Victoriaville Tigres and ranked second among their defensemen with 26 points. The Gatineau, Quebec, native is committed to play at Merrimack College this fall.

Patrick Geary, LHD – Michigan State (NCAA)

22 | 2024 6th round | 2025-26: 35 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 A, +15

Geary was an alternate captain for the Spartans in his junior season. As Sabres.com covered last November, the Hamburg, N.Y., native formed a shutdown defensive pair with fellow Sabres prospect and Development Camp attendee Maxim Strbak.

Sean Keohane, LHD – Harvard (NCAA)

21 | 2023 6th round | 2025-26: 34 GP, 2 G, 1 A, -10

Keohane grew into a larger role as a sophomore with 34 games played – compared to 11 in 2024-25. Both of the 6-foot-4 blueliner’s goals came in the same game, Jan. 30 versus Rensselaer.

Adam Kleber, RHD – Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

20 | 2024 2nd round | 2025-26: 40 GP, 3 G, 9 A, +12

Kleber represents one of Buffalo’s most intriguing prospects after two strong seasons at Minnesota Duluth – he was recently named the NCHC’s Defensive Defenseman of the Year for 2025-26. The 6-foot-6 Kleber also played for Team USA at the last two IIHF World Junior Championships.

Noah Laberge, LHD – Northeastern (NCAA)

19 | 2025 5th round | 2025-26 (QMJHL): 62 GP, 7 G, 49 A, +17

Laberge excelled with the Newfoundland Regiment in their inaugural season, ranking fourth among all QMJHL defensemen with 49 points. After three years of junior hockey, he’s off to Northeastern for his first college season.

Gavin McCarthy, RHD – Rochester (AHL)

21 | 2023 3rd round | 2025-26 (NCAA): 36 GP, 4 G, 17 A, +12

McCarthy was the Terriers’ captain in his third and final season at Boston University and put up career-best numbers. The Clarence, N.Y., native and former Junior Sabre signed his entry-level contract in March and made his professional debut with five games for the Amerks.

Radim Mrtka, RHD – Seattle (WHL)

19 | 2025 1st round | 2025-26 (WHL): 43 GP, 1 G, 33 A, -3

Mrtka, last year’s ninth-overall pick, started the year with preseason action for the Sabres and four games for the Amerks – he played another four in Rochester to close the regular season. It’s unclear where the 6-foot-6 defenseman will begin 2026-27, but he’s one of the organization’s top prospects regardless.

Luke Osburn, LHD – Wisconsin (NCAA)

19 | 2024 4th round | 2025-26: 33 GP, 6 G, 15 A, -2

Osburn followed the example set by Buffalo’s defensemen and had a strong freshman year with the Badgers, who made it all the way to the Frozen Four championship game. His 21 points were the most by a Wisconsin freshman defenseman since K’Andre Miller in 2018-19.

Daxon Rudolph, RHD – Denver (NCAA)

18 | 2026 1st round | 2025-26 (WHL): 68 GP, 28 G, 50 A, +32

Rudolph takes the ice in Buffalo after being drafted fourth overall this weekend. A finalist for WHL Defenseman of the Year, he helped lead the Prince Albert Raiders to the finals as an alternate captain. Next up for Rudolph, after Development Camp, is his freshman season at University of Denver.

Maxim Strbak, RHD – Rochester (AHL)

21 | 2023 2nd round | 2025-26 (NCAA): 37 GP, 3 G, 15 A, +20

Strbak had 18 points in his third and final season at Michigan State, ranking 11th in the Big Ten in plus/minus. The 6-foot-2 Slovakian signed his entry-level contract in April and played two games for the Amerks, then seven at the IIHF World Championship.

Goalies

Samuel Meloche, G – Saint John (QMJHL)

18 | 2025 4th round | 2025-26: 50 GP, 33-13-3, .897 SV%, 2.75 GAA

Meloche started 50 games in back-to-back for years for Rouyn-Noranda, then was traded to Saint John earlier this month. The 6-foot-3 goalie leveled up in this year’s QMJHL playoffs, posting a .905 save percentage with three shutouts in 17 games.

Yevgeni Prokhorov, G – Dinamo-Shinnik (MHL)

19 | 2025 7th round | 2025-26: 29 GP, 14-9-5, .925 SV%, 1.96 GAA

Prokhorov has played the last two years in Russia’s junior hockey league and improved all his numbers this past season. That continued in a 10-game playoff run, where the Belarusian netminder had a .938 save percentage.

Invites

Cohen Bidgood, RW – London (OHL)

19 | 2025-26: 51 GP, 14 G, 25 A, +17

Bidgood went undrafted this past weekend after a strong 2025-26 season with the London Knights, which saw him collect 39 points in 51 games.

Jacob Biron, G – Army (NCAA)

21 | 2025-26: 4 GP, .919 SV%, 2.89 GAA

The son of former Sabres goalie (and current broadcaster) Martin, Jacob Biron has appeared in six games across the last two seasons at West Point. A former Junior Sabre himself, Jacob has yet to be drafted by an NHL organization.

Caton Ryan, LW – Cornell (NCAA)

20 | 2025-26: 34 GP, 11 G, 19 A, +20

Ryan was eligible for this year’s draft but wasn’t selected. His 30 points ranked third on Cornell in 2025-26, his plus-20 rating second.

Jace Letourneau, F – Clarkson (NCAA)

22 | 2025-26: 26 GP, 7 G, 6 A, +5

The undrafted forward was named MVP of the Central Canadian Hockey League in 2023-24, when he had 85 points in 55 games for the Renfrew Wolves.

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