Sabres' 2026 Development Camp roster

Forwards

Dylan Dumont, RW – Drummondville (QMJHL)

17 | 2026 6th-round pick | 2025-26: 62 GP, 28 G, 16 A, +7

Dumont’s 28 goals led the Drummondville Voltigeurs this past season. After the draft, assistant GM Jerry Forton discussed the winger’s ongoing physical development and his penchant for driving to the middle of the ice – a “mini-power-forward approach,” Forton said.

Matous Kucharcik, C – Youngstown (USHL)

19 | 2025 4th-round pick | 2025-26: 35 GP, 9 G, 7 A, +6

Kucharcik, born in Italy but raised in Czechia, debuted with the Phantoms this past season after being drafted by Buffalo. He discussed his journey to North America and 200-foot game with Sabres.com at last year’s Development Camp.

Ilia Morozov, C – Miami (Ohio) (NCAA)

17 | 2026 1st-round pick | 2025-26: 36 GP, 8 G, 12 A, +2

Morozov continues his week in Buffalo after being drafted 20th overall. The Moscow native began last season as the youngest player in college hockey and impressed with his two-way play at center.

Olivers Murnieks, C – Boston College (NCAA)

17 | 2026 4th round | 2025-26 (QMJHL): 31 GP, 7 G, 13 A, -23

In addition to his QMJHL action in 2025-26, Murnieks also represented Latvia at both the IIHF World Junior Championship and World Championship. He’s committed to Boston College.

Melvin Novotny, LW – Massachusetts (NCAA)

19 | 2025 7th round | 2025-26 (USHL): 22 G, 35 A, +23

Novotny’s 57 points ranked second on the Muskegon Lumberjacks and 16th in the USHL. It was the Swedish winger’s only season of North American junior hockey, as he’s now off to UMass Amherst to start his college career this fall.

Jake Richard, C – Rochester (AHL)

21 | 2022 6th round | 2025-26 (NCAA): 38 GP, 10 G, 17 A, +3

Richard had another productive year in his third and final season at UConn. He signed his entry-level contract last month and is expected to join the Amerks to start 2025-26.

Ryan Rucinski, LW – Ohio State (NCAA)

19 | 2025 7th round | 2025-26 (USHL): 59 GP, 27 G, 35 A, +11

Rucinski’s 62 points tied for ninth most in the USHL, where he captained the Youngstown Phantoms in his final season of junior hockey. He’s committed to start playing at Ohio State this fall.

Ashton Schultz, C – North Dakota (NCAA)

19 | 2025 6th round | 2025-26 (USHL): 49 GP, 17 G, 25 A, -7

Schultz was traded midseason from USHL Chicago (where he was an alternate captain) to Sioux City. He’s off to the University of North Dakota this fall after a six-game, six-point playoff appearance with Sioux City.

Doman Szongoth, C – KooKoo U-20 (Finland)

18 | 2026 5th round | 2025-26: 44 GP, 10 G, 18 A, -3

This weekend, Szongoth became the fourth Hungarian-born player ever drafted to the NHL – he recently represented his country at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The 6-foot-1 center is expected to continue this coming season with KooKoo in Finland’s top junior league.

Vasily Zelenov, LW – Wisconsin (NCAA)

20 | 2024 7th round | 2025-26: 28 GP, 6 G, 13 A, +8

Zelenov ranked third among Badger freshmen in points and assists, and he scored Wisconsin’s only goal in the Frozen Four championship game loss to Denver. He’s the first Russian-born skater in the Badgers’ program history.

Brodie Ziemer, RW – Minnesota (NCAA)

20 | 2024 3rd round | 2025-26: 36 GP, 23 G, 13 A, -10

Ziemer averaged a point per game in his sophomore season with the Golden Gophers, ranking third in the Big Ten in goals, and he also had five in five games while captaining Team USA at the most recent IIHF World Junior Championship. In April, the winger was named Minnesota’s captain for 2026-27.