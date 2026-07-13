Sabres acquire Funk from Capitals

The forward had 19 points in 23 ECHL games last season.

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By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Zac Funk from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Tyler Kopff, the team announced Monday.

Funk, 22, scored 19 points (9+10) in 23 games last season with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays. He also had two assists in 10 contests with Washington’s AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

The 6-foot-0, 210-pound winger has split his two professional campaigns between the ECHL and AHL after signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. He’d led the WHL with 67 goals that year in 68 games for the Prince George Cougars.

Kopff, 23, also split last season between the ECHL and AHL after signing with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent. He had five points (1+4) in 30 games with Rochester.

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