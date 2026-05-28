Sabres sign Richard to 2-year, entry-level contract

The 2022 draft pick recently completed his junior year at UConn.

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By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jake Richard to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

Richard, 21, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2022. He recently completed his junior season at the University of Connecticut, where he tallied 27 points (10+17) in 38 games.

Richard was a key offensive contributor throughout his time at UConn. He helped the Huskies reach their first NCAA Tournament berth in program history in 2024-25, when he ranked second on the team with 43 points (15+38) in 34 games. His scoring prowess has also made him an annual standout at Buffalo’s summer development camps.

Richard’s two-way development, meanwhile, received praise from Buffalo development coach Tim Kennedy while speaking to Sabres.com in March.

“His 200-foot game has improved whether it’s on the forecheck, the backcheck, his defensive-zone play,” Kennedy said.

Richard concludes his collegiate career with 88 points (32+56) in 108 games.

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