Draft Tracker | Meet the Sabres' class of 2026

Jerry Forton and his amateur scouting staff prepare for every NHL Draft the same, regardless of where the Buffalo Sabres are selecting.

Their area scouts spend years accumulating viewings and due diligence on every player in a given draft. They weigh opinions of scouts and analytics, then spend countless hours debating and scrutinizing their list from top to bottom – ready for any possible scenario.

So, when the Sabres suddenly found themselves with the No. 4 pick in the draft following a trade with Chicago last week, they were well prepared.

“It’s exciting,” Forton, the Sabres’ assistant general manager, said. “You know those type of players have the ability to make a big impact on your organization.”

The Sabres ultimately made five selections as part of their Class of 2026, selecting right-handed defenseman Daxon Rudolph with the fourth pick and then adding four forwards to the pipeline.

Here’s a rundown of all five players, including thoughts from Forton.