Introducing Sabres Live in the Sabrehood

Experience Sabres Live, live.

Brian Duff and Marty Biron are taking their show on the road this summer with Sabres Live in the Sabrehood, presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos.

Join Marty and Duffer each Thursday from July 23 through Aug. 13 at local spots for live episode recordings, alumni appearances, meet-and-greets, autograph signings, Sabres trivia, merchandise giveaways and more.

The first event is 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Johnson’s Landing (4040 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg), where the guys will be joined by Sabres Hall of Famer Rob Ray. Johnson’s Landing will be offering menu specials, as well.

Bringing our live show directly to the fans will create meaningful connections, continue building excitement for the 2026-27 season and celebrate the communities that make up the Sabrehood.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and Sabres Live social channels for upcoming show locations.