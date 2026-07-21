Introducing Sabres Live in the Sabrehood

Join Marty and Duffer on upcoming Thursdays for live episodes and more Sabres fun.

SMKT-5208_Sabre Live Sabrehood_ArticleHdr
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Experience Sabres Live, live.

Brian Duff and Marty Biron are taking their show on the road this summer with Sabres Live in the Sabrehood, presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos.

Join Marty and Duffer each Thursday from July 23 through Aug. 13 at local spots for live episode recordings, alumni appearances, meet-and-greets, autograph signings, Sabres trivia, merchandise giveaways and more.

The first event is 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Johnson’s Landing (4040 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg), where the guys will be joined by Sabres Hall of Famer Rob Ray. Johnson’s Landing will be offering menu specials, as well.

Bringing our live show directly to the fans will create meaningful connections, continue building excitement for the 2026-27 season and celebrate the communities that make up the Sabrehood.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and Sabres Live social channels for upcoming show locations.

News Feed

Give 716 raises more than $1.8 million for WNY charities

Key dates on Sabres’ 2026-27 schedule

Sabres to host Blackhawks for 2026-27 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3

Sabres hire John Davidson as senior advisor

Sabres acquire Funk from Capitals

Sabres sign Krebs to 4-year contract

Sabres team up with Bills for Pet Adoption Event on July 25

2026-27 schedule to be unveiled on Thursday, July 16

Buffalo Sabres 2026 Free Agency Tracker

Zellweger embracing opportunity to join Sabres' D corps

‘His own identity’ | Jacob Biron returns to Sabres ice

Development Camp notebook | Mrtka’s year of progress

Top Quotes | Kekäläinen on Day 1 of free agency

Sabres acquire 2028 3rd-round pick from Oilers

Sabres sign Zellweger to 3-year contract

Always a step ahead, Sabres’ Morozov has impressed at every stop

Sabres announce promotions, new hires within front office

Development Camp notebook | Kleber’s defensive dominance