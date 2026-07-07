2026-27 schedule to be unveiled on Thursday, July 16

The NHL today detailed plans for its 2026-27 schedule announcement.

The full regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday, July 16 at 1 p.m. Visit Sabres.com and the team’s social channels at that time to view our 2026-27 schedule. The league will also unveil opening night matchups on Wednesday, July 15.

Single-game ticket information for 2026-27 will be available at a later date. Sign up here for our single-game tickets presale to gain access before the general public.

Fans can secure their seats today by purchasing a 10-Game Plan.