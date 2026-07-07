2026-27 schedule to be unveiled on Thursday, July 16

The NHL will also announce opening night matchups on Wednesday, July 15.

20260707 Arena
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The NHL today detailed plans for its 2026-27 schedule announcement.

The full regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday, July 16 at 1 p.m. Visit Sabres.com and the team’s social channels at that time to view our 2026-27 schedule. The league will also unveil opening night matchups on Wednesday, July 15.

Single-game ticket information for 2026-27 will be available at a later date. Sign up here for our single-game tickets presale to gain access before the general public. 

Fans can secure their seats today by purchasing a 10-Game Plan.

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