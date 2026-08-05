Sabres renew partnership with Northtown Automotive

The Buffalo Sabres have renewed their partnership with Northtown Automotive as the team’s Official and Exclusive Automotive Dealer.

Northtown Automotive and the Sabres have been partnered for more than 20 years.

"Northtown Automotive has remained committed to supporting the Buffalo Sabres and our community for over 20 years, and their loyalty throughout that time is a testament to the strength of our relationship," said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres president of business operations. "Strong partnerships are built on shared values, and Northtown's dedication to our organization and our fans has made them an important part of the Sabres family. We couldn't be more excited to continue working with them to create memorable experiences for our fans."

This season, Northtown Automotive will be partnered with Sabres forwards Tage Thompson and Zach Benson, as well as broadcaster Marty Biron.

Northtown Automotive also presents the Sabres Foundation 50/50 Raffle, which supports both Western New York charities and participating fans. This past April, the Sabres Foundation 50/50 produced the largest-ever jackpot ($318,534) for a U.S.-based NHL team.

“We're incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres as the Official Automotive Dealer. This relationship is about so much more than hockey—it's about supporting an organization that means so much to our community. At Northtown Automotive, we share the same commitment to Western New York and the people who call it home,” says Danielle Schreiber, marketing manager at Northtown Automotive. “The Buffalo Sabres represent the passion, resilience, and pride in Western New York, and we're honored to stand alongside the team and its fans once again.”

Northtown Automotive, which first opened in 1969 and is family owned, now has 15 state-of-the-art retail locations and more than 20 franchises. This season, in addition to the 50/50, their partnership with the Sabres will include the second-intermission show on MSG broadcasts and two sweepstakes to win tickets to home and away games:

On the road sweepstakes: Fans will have the chance to enter to win two tickets to an away Sabres game and $2,000 for flights, hotel and spending money.

Fans will have the chance to enter to win two tickets to an away Sabres game and $2,000 for flights, hotel and spending money. Get to the game sweepstakes: Fans who take a test drive at a Northtown dealership will receive a discount to the Sabres team store and be entered to win tickets to a Sabres home game.

Learn more about Northtown Automotive here.