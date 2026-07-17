Give 716 raises more than $1.8 million for WNY charities

The Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills Foundations are proud to announce that the sixth-annual Give 716 raised over $1.8 million in donations benefiting charitable organizations in Western New York, surpassing the record set last year.

Individual donors and local business partners rallied to raise the money over a period beginning at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and running through July 16. Over 600 WNY-based charities benefited from the funds in 2026.

“Year after year, Bills and Sabres fans come together to make a lasting impact, and this year’s support for our local charities once again demonstrates the power of this community with yet another record-breaking year,” said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation). “Give 716 continues to showcase the incredible generosity and spirit of Western New York.”

Special thanks to the following partner organizations who hosted power hours, produced generous grants and engaged in creative promotions to benefit this year's initiative:

ARC - Advancing Revolutionary Construction

Delaware North

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

KeyBank

M&T Bank

Wegmans

Legends Global

New Era

WIVB News 4

26 Shirts

Our goal with Give 716 is simple: unite Sabres and Bills fans with the Western New York Community in an epic day of giving.