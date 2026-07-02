Zellweger embracing opportunity to join Sabres' D corps

The Sabres acquired Zellweger – a high-speed, high-upside defenseman at 22 years old – in exchange for forward Anton Wahlberg and a second-round draft pick. A pending restricted free agent at the time of the trade, Zellweger signed a three-year deal with Buffalo worth an average annual value of $3.1 million on Wednesday.

The idea, Kekäläinen said, is for Zellweger to compete for a second-pair role alongside Owen Power, in which case he would fill the void left by outgoing defenseman Bowen Byram.

It’s an exciting proposition for Zellweger, who played alongside Power in junior tournaments with Team Canada and looked up to Byram as a fellow WHL product. With a little more time and experience, Kekäläinen believes Zellweger can offer many of the same traits Byram did to the Sabres’ defense: speed, possession and offensive playmaking chief among them.

“Trading Bo Byram obviously created a hole,” Kekäläinen said. “This is a young player that has a lot of the same qualities, really good skater, speed, puck play, the ability to move up the ice whether to pass or carry the puck out of the zone. We see a lot of potential in him.”

Zellweger, a second-round pick by Anaheim in 2021, has flashed that potential with three NHL seasons already under his belt. He set career highs in games played (76) and points (22) last season while matching his previous high with seven goals.

The metrics, meanwhile, showcase a positive on-ice impact. The Ducks owned a 53.3-percent share of shot attempts with Zellweger on the ice at 5-on-5 last season, which was the best mark among their regular defensemen.

And then there’s his speed, which ranks among the league's elite defensemen. According to NHL Edge, only Matthew Schaefer, Cale Makar, Jake Sanderson and Quinn Hughes had more speed bursts of 20-plus mph than Zellweger in 2025-26.