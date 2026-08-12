Pominville, Vanek to enter Sabres Hall of Fame on Jan. 14

Jason Pominville and Thomas Vanek will be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame on Thursday, Jan. 14 prior to the team’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Pominville and Vanek’s inductions will be the centerpiece of Hall of Fame Night, which will include a pregame ceremony, alumni appearances and special content throughout the evening. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant.

The remainder of the 2026-27 theme night and promotional schedule will be announced tomorrow, Aug. 13.

Pominville and Vanek will become the 45th and 46th members of the Sabres Hall of Fame. Their selection was announced in a video that aired at KeyBank Center during last season’s 2005-06 Reunion Night.

Pominville, a second-round draft pick in 2001, authored one of the most memorable plays in Sabres history with his shorthanded, series-clinching goal in Game 5 of the team’s 2006 playoff series against the Senators. He played two tenures in Buffalo – including a stint as captain – and ranks eighth in franchise history in games played, assists and points.

Vanek, the fifth-overall pick in 2003, stands as one of the great scorers in Sabres history. He ranks fifth on the franchise’s all-time list with 254 goals, trailing four players already enshrined in the Sabres Hall of Fame (Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, Dave Andreychuk, and Danny Gare).