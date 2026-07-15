Sabres to host Blackhawks for 2026-27 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3

The full 2026-27 schedule will be announced Thursday, July 16.

Home Opener_VB 2 (1)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will host the Chicago Blackhawks for their 2026-27 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

The NHL announced home openers for all 32 clubs on Wednesday. The Sabres will open the season on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The full 2026-27 schedule will be released tomorrow, July 16 at 1 p.m.

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Presales begin on Tuesday, July 21 with season ticket members receiving first priority access starting at 10 a.m., followed by additional presale groups.

For access to the single-game ticket presale, sign up here.

Guarantee your seat NOW for games this season by purchasing a 10-Game Plan. 10-Game plan holders guarantee the same seat location each game and receive playoff ticket presale access. Purchase your plan here.

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