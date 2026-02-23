‘He's a complete 200-foot player’ | Laberge becoming a top offensive defenseman in QMJHL

“It really helped,” Laberge said. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I can play with them.’ Before that first game, I was so nervous and then after the first few shifts, I realized I can play this level and I have this in me and I have the talent to do that. That gave me a huge confidence booster that, that level is really achievable for me."

Laberge is a smooth-skating, puck-carrying defenseman who thrives in transition. Those components helped Laberge adapt to the quicker pace of those Prospects Challenge games – something that came as a shock to him following his draft year with the QMJHL's Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

What Laberge gained from the three Prospects Challenge contests was how to make quicker plays with the puck without the extra second of pace that junior hockey presents. Laberge said he learned how to handle harder forechecks and the pressure of playing in bigger games, something that will help him as the Regiment gear up for a QMJHL playoff run.

“What I felt in those prospect games, and I feel it now too, when I have the puck, I have a lot of time to think about it,” Laberge said. “With the puck, and in those prospect games, the first few periods were a little stressful, but the more and more that I got the puck, I knew that I could make the plays and skate with the puck and that people around me would be in the right places and everything.”

Laberge’s puck play and distribution has molded him into one of the QMJHL's top offensive defensemen. The Quebec native has the sixth most points by a blueliner in the notoriously offense-heavy league with 45 points in 52 games.

Laberge is tied for third among league defensemen (and tied for 13th among all players) with 39 assists. His offensive production hasn’t surprised Regiment coach Gordie Dwyer, who played five NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

“He's always been a D-man that's an excellent skater,” Dwyer said. “He's got great mobility. He's a real cerebral player with the ability to drive transition, but his development has really started in his game here recently. Whether it's passing execution, the responsibilities on the leadership side, his physical play, his shot blocking, penalty kill, top player assignments, those are all areas that he continues to improve on. ... His game continues to develop offensively.

Laberge is the orchestrator at the top of Newfoundland’s traditional 1-3-1 power play which has a defenseman at the top, two players near the half wall, a bumper in the middle and a net-front presence.

The blueliner has been the catalyst for a Regiment power play that ranks fourth in the QMJHL with a 27.0-percent conversion rate. Laberge is tied for the third most power-play assists with 23 and has the third most power-play points by a defenseman with 25.

Laberge’s ability to skate with the puck has allowed Newfoundland to be successful with zone entries which in turn gives them the chance to set up its power-play unit. Dwyer refers to Laberge as one of the top power-play quarterbacks in the league.

“As the quarterback, it's not me that's going to shoot the most,” Laberge said. “It's not me that's going to have the most goals on the power play, but when I have the puck at the top, or when I do a breakout, it's always (about) putting my teammates in a good position.

“At the top, making a little fake, getting some more time for my teammates, making a shot on net that's not only for scoring, but for a rebound. On the power play this year, it's been a lot better because all of our units have been really good at trusting each other. Everybody can do the job so we're putting it on a tee and people are scoring.”