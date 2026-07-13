Sabres team up with Bills for Pet Adoption Event on July 25

More than 25 local shelters and rescue organizations will be on hand for the event at KeyBank Center.

SMKT-5151_Pet Adoption Event Graphics_VB
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

We’re teaming up with the Buffalo Bills to host our annual Pet Adoption Event at KeyBank Center on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 25 shelters and rescue organizations from throughout Western New York will be on hand to spotlight homeless pets available for adoption, giving community members a chance to meet a variety of pets at one location.

“Saving homeless pets is a team effort, and no community understands the power of teamwork better than Buffalo,” said Tina Chaudhry, President of Rescued By Buffalo. “This event brings rescues and shelters together, all working toward the same goal: helping more pets find families. We are incredibly grateful to the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills for once again using the power of their teams and their platforms to bring our community together and give homeless pets their shot at a home.”

Prospective adopters must bring a photo ID to the adoption event, along with a landlord's permission letter if they live in a rented home, and be prepared to cover the adoption fee at the event.

Complimentary parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp.

Hayley Beane and Patti Guelli, honorary co-chairs of the Sabres & Bills Pet Adoption Event, are hosting a pet food drive during the event.  Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or unopened bag of dog or cat food to the event, which will then be donated to the participating rescue organizations. Those who donate will receive 30 percent off in the Sabres Store, which will be open during the event.

Learn more about the following shelter and rescue groups participating in the event, and pre-apply to adopt a pet:

7 Hearts Maternity Rescue

716 Paws

A Furever Chance

Akron Canine Rescued Angels

All-Star Animal Rescue

Allie & Pals Rescue

Awesome Paws

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue

Buffalo Underdogs Rescue

Cat By Cat

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Daisy’s Promise Dog Rescue

Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue

Furever Friends Dog Rescue of WNY

Hamburg Mutts for Freedom

HEART Animal Rescue & Adoption Team

Niagara SPCA

Nickel City Canine Rescue

Open Arms Animal Rescue

Puppy Mill Rescue Team

Queen City Pitties

Rescue Buffalo

Sadie’s Safe Harbor Canine Rescue

SPCA Serving Erie County

Ten Lives Club

The Silver Lining For Pit Bulls

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