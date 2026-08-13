Sabres announce 2026-27 theme nights and giveaways

Giveaways on the 2026-27 schedule include a Hall of Fame pennant, a Rasmus Dahlin bobblehead and more.

SMKT-5327_Sabres 26-27 - Theme Night Request_VB
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their theme night and promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season.

This year’s schedule includes 17 theme nights celebrating hockey in Buffalo, local community groups, and holidays – plus a new music-themed celebration with the introduction of Disco Night.

Want to attend your favorite theme night? Don’t wait! Single-game tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now.

In addition to the theme nights listed below, fans can purchase Family Packs presented by Coca-Cola for select games this season. Family Packs include four tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks (Coca-Cola products or water). Family Packs are available for the following games:

  • Monday, Oct. 12 vs. Florida (1 p.m.) | Tickets
  • Wednesday, Nov. 4 vs. Ottawa (7:30 p.m.) | Tickets
  • Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles (6 p.m.) | Tickets

A limited number of 10-game plans are also still available. Get your Royal or Gold plan today and receive playoff priority.

Here’s the full list of theme nights for the upcoming season.

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m.) – Home Opener presented by KeyBank

  • Giveaway: 2025-26 Atlantic Division Champions Mini Banner (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Atlantic Division Champions mini banner, one final nod to last year’s magical run as another quest for the Cup begins. Visit Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza for a special party before the game, including player arrivals on the Blue and Gold Carpet.

Thursday, Oct. 8 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.) – Oktoberfest

Prost! Join us and lift your drink high as we celebrate Oktoberfest with music, activities and more. Purchase a special ticket package to receive a Sabres Stein.

Friday, Nov. 6 vs. Columbus (7 p.m.) – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

  • Giveaway: Hockey Fights Cancer Scarf (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

Always one of the most special nights on the Sabres calendar. Join us as we fight for those battling cancer, honor those we’ve lost, celebrate those in remission and give hope to finding a cure.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay (7:30 p.m.) – Military Appreciation Night

We’ll be honoring current and past members of the United States Armed Forces during this Veterans Day game against the Lightning.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m.) – Thanksgiving Eve presented by Tops

  • Giveaway: Sabres Salt and Pepper Shakers (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

First there was the gravy boat, then there was the butter dish. Now, Sabres salt and pepper shakers. Gather your friends and family for a night at KeyBank Center and leave with a special item for your Thanksgiving table.

Friday, Nov. 27 vs. Pittsburgh (8 p.m.) – Disco Night

You spent all that time picking out your World’s Largest Disco outfit – why wear it only once? Throw on your wigs, bell bottoms and platform shoes for a night of disco fun.

Thursday, Dec. 10 vs. Edmonton (7 p.m.) – Native American Heritage Night presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos

This night celebrates Indigenous culture in Western New York with entertainment, activities and programming to honor local Native American community groups.

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles (6 p.m.) – Home for the Holidays

  • Giveaway: Mystery Player Pin (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

We’ll have holiday-themed programming throughout the arena plus a special gift for those in attendance: a collectable pin featuring one of three mystery Sabres players.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 vs. New Jersey (7 p.m.) – Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Highmark

This night will aim to shed light on the importance of mental health through storytelling, resources, and open conversation.

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Colorado (7 p.m.) – Hall of Fame Night

  • Giveaway: Commemorative Pennant (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

Celebrate two franchise legends as Jason Pominville and Thomas Vanek are inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame during a special pregame ceremony.

Wednesday, Feb. 3 vs. New York Islanders (7 p.m.) – Girls and Women in Sports Night

Join us as we celebrate the contributions of female athletes, administrators and fans in the sports world!

Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. Carolina (7 p.m.) – Black History Celebration

We’re honoring Black excellence and Black hockey history in Western New York with entertainment, special concession items, and educational exhibits provided by local artists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Tuesday, March 2 vs. Pittsburgh (7 p.m.) – Rasmus Dahlin Bobblehead Night

  • Giveaway: Rasmus Dahlin Bobblehead (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

The captain! Join us for this game against the Penguins and receive a commemorative Rasmus Dahlin bobblehead.

Saturday, March 6 vs. New York Rangers (3 p.m.) – Kids Takeover presented by Ticketmaster

  • Giveaway: Sabres Plush Keychain (first 5,000 kids in attendance)
  • Tickets

This is a perfect game for the whole family! We’ll have kids taking over roles from PA announcer to in-arena host for this Saturday afternoon matchup with the Rangers.

Tuesday, March 9 vs. Vancouver (7 p.m.) – Pride Night

Join us as we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies and continue the mission to make hockey an inclusive and safe space for all.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Florida (1 p.m.) – Mascot Madness

  • Giveaway: Sabretooth Socks (first 5,000 kids in attendance)
  • Tickets

Sabretooth is inviting his friends from around the NHL and the Buffalo sports scene for this Saturday matinee against the Panthers.

Saturday, April 10 vs. Detroit (6 p.m.) – Fan Appreciation Night

  • Giveaway: Team Flag (all fans in attendance)
  • Tickets

We’re celebrating the best fans in hockey with special giveaways throughout our final game of the regular season.

News Feed

Sabres announce 7 front-office hirings and promotions

Pominville, Vanek to enter Sabres Hall of Fame on Jan. 14

Dahlin ranked 4th-best defenseman in NHL

Sabres renew partnership with Northtown Automotive

Sabres games to stream on DAZN during 2026-27 season

Sabres’ 2026-27 single-game tickets on sale now

Introducing Sabres Live in the Sabrehood

Give 716 raises more than $1.8 million for WNY charities

Key dates on Sabres’ 2026-27 schedule

Sabres to host Blackhawks for 2026-27 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3

Sabres hire John Davidson as senior advisor

Sabres acquire Funk from Capitals

Sabres sign Krebs to 4-year contract

Sabres team up with Bills for Pet Adoption Event on July 25

2026-27 schedule to be unveiled on Thursday, July 16

Buffalo Sabres 2026 Free Agency Tracker

Zellweger embracing opportunity to join Sabres' D corps

‘His own identity’ | Jacob Biron returns to Sabres ice