Sabres announce 2026-27 theme nights and giveaways

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their theme night and promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season.

This year’s schedule includes 17 theme nights celebrating hockey in Buffalo, local community groups, and holidays – plus a new music-themed celebration with the introduction of Disco Night.

Want to attend your favorite theme night? Don’t wait! Single-game tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now.

In addition to the theme nights listed below, fans can purchase Family Packs presented by Coca-Cola for select games this season. Family Packs include four tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks (Coca-Cola products or water). Family Packs are available for the following games:

Monday, Oct. 12 vs. Florida (1 p.m.) | Tickets

Wednesday, Nov. 4 vs. Ottawa (7:30 p.m.) | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles (6 p.m.) | Tickets

A limited number of 10-game plans are also still available. Get your Royal or Gold plan today and receive playoff priority.

Here’s the full list of theme nights for the upcoming season.