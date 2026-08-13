Sabres announce 2026-27 theme nights and giveaways

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their theme night and promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season.
This year’s schedule includes 17 theme nights celebrating hockey in Buffalo, local community groups, and holidays – plus a new music-themed celebration with the introduction of Disco Night.
Want to attend your favorite theme night? Don’t wait! Single-game tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now.
In addition to the theme nights listed below, fans can purchase Family Packs presented by Coca-Cola for select games this season. Family Packs include four tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks (Coca-Cola products or water). Family Packs are available for the following games:
- Monday, Oct. 12 vs. Florida (1 p.m.) | Tickets
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 vs. Ottawa (7:30 p.m.) | Tickets
- Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles (6 p.m.) | Tickets
A limited number of 10-game plans are also still available. Get your Royal or Gold plan today and receive playoff priority.
Here’s the full list of theme nights for the upcoming season.