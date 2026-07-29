Sabres games to stream on DAZN during 2026-27 season

There will be a new way to stream Buffalo Sabres games in 2026-27.

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, has entered a partnership to become the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of MSG Networks and YES Network during the 2026-27 NHL and NBA seasons.

Subscribers in the team’s broadcast territory will receive access to live Sabres games as well as 24/7 feeds of MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and YES Network, including live games from the NBA’s New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets and MLB’s New York Yankees.

The fan experience on DAZN will also include:

On-demand content including highlights and original programming

Live and on-demand viewing

Seamless multi-device streaming at the same time

Interactive features such as in-game fan chats, polls and games

Current users of The Gotham Sports App will continue to receive uninterrupted access to MSG and YES Network content as the networks prepare to migrate users to DAZN during the 2026-27 season.

More information – including pricing and timing of the migration – will be announced at a later date.

Sabres fans can also continue to watch games on MSG through their cable providers or through the streaming platform Fubo, which carries the network.

Learn more about MSG on DAZN here.