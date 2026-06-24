Sabres announce 2026 Development Camp schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the schedule for their 2026 Development Camp, which will be held at LECOM Harborcenter from June 29 to July 2.

The annual camp introduces Sabres prospects to organizational standards through a week of on- and off-ice workouts, educational workshops, and team-building activities. The camp roster will be announced in the coming days.

All four on-ice sessions at LECOM Harborcenter will be free and open to the public, including an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday, July 2 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The full on-ice schedule is as follows (all sessions at LECOM Harborcenter):