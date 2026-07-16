Key dates on Sabres’ 2026-27 schedule

Playoff rematches, weekend matinees and more to look forward to.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2026-27 schedule is here.

With the NHL regular season now expanded to 84 games, the Sabres’ quest to build upon last year’s breakout will run from Oct. 1 to April 10 (and hopefully beyond).

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Presales begin on Tuesday, July 21 with season ticket members receiving first priority access starting at 10 a.m., followed by additional presale groups.

For access to the single-game ticket presale, sign up here.

Guarantee your seat NOW for games this season by purchasing a 10-Game Plan. 10-Game plan holders guarantee the same seat location each game and receive playoff ticket presale access. Purchase your plan here.

Whether you’re planning a trip to KeyBank Center or watching all 84 from home, here are some key dates to know on the 2026-27 schedule.

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Home opener

vs. Chicago | Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

After opening on the road Oct. 1 in Columbus, the Sabres begin their 42-game home slate versus the Blackhawks, whom they've beaten five straight times at home by a combined score of 27-12. The Saturday night opener kicks off a five-game homestand that will also bring the Wild, Stars, Mammoth and Panthers to KeyBank Center.

Playoff rematches

The 84-game schedule means four matchups with each Atlantic Division team, so the Sabres will have plenty of time to renew the bad blood with their 2026 playoff opponents.

Montreal

Away: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. | Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Home: Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. | Monday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

Boston

Away: Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. | Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Home: Thursday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. | Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving week

vs. NYR | Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

vs. PIT | Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

Weekend matinees at home

vs. VGK | Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

vs. NYR | Saturday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

vs. FLA | Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m.

At the bottom of the pile, but on top of the world.

Sabres/Bills home weekends

Make it back-to-back nights of Buffalo sports with home games at both KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium:

Oct. 3-4 | Sabres vs. CHI | Bills vs. Patriots

Nov. 25-27 | Sabres vs. NYR | Bills vs. Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | Sabres vs. PIT

Dec. 18-20 | Sabres vs. MTL | Bills vs. Bears | Sabres vs. LAK

Taking on Tampa

Home: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. | Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Away: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. | Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

Last season’s matchups with the Lightning featured some serious fireworks, highlighted by the 8-7 thriller on home ice. What will this year’s games against the Atlantic Division rivals have in store?

All-Star break

Feb. 4-12

The NHL is returning to an All-Star game this year, which means nine days without Sabres hockey in early February. Which Buffalo players will head to Long Island as 2027 All-Stars?

Notable visitors

  • Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (FLA): Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.; Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
  • Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner (VGK): Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (EDM): Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar (COL): Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
  • Auston Matthews and No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna (TOR): Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
  • Macklin Celebrini and No. 2 pick Ivar Stenberg (SJS): Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m.
  • Alex Tuch and Alex Ovechkin (WSH): Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

Schedule stats

More things to know about the 2026-27 regular season:

  • 14 back-to-back sets. The Sabres went 9-1-3 in the second game of back-to-backs last season.
  • 12 games scheduled for 4 p.m. ET or earlier: 5 home, 7 away
  • 8 games scheduled for 9 p.m. ET or later
  • 2 visits from the Stanley Cup-champion Hurricanes: Jan. 9 and Feb. 18
  • Games by division: 28 vs. Atlantic, 24 vs. Metropolitan, 16 vs. Central, 16 vs. Pacific

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