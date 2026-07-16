Key dates on Sabres’ 2026-27 schedule

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2026-27 schedule is here.

With the NHL regular season now expanded to 84 games, the Sabres’ quest to build upon last year’s breakout will run from Oct. 1 to April 10 (and hopefully beyond).

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Presales begin on Tuesday, July 21 with season ticket members receiving first priority access starting at 10 a.m., followed by additional presale groups.

For access to the single-game ticket presale, sign up here.

Guarantee your seat NOW for games this season by purchasing a 10-Game Plan. 10-Game plan holders guarantee the same seat location each game and receive playoff ticket presale access. Purchase your plan here.

Whether you’re planning a trip to KeyBank Center or watching all 84 from home, here are some key dates to know on the 2026-27 schedule.