Sabres’ 2026-27 single-game tickets on sale now

Single-game tickets for the Buffalo Sabres’ 2026-27 regular season are now on sale. Get yours today.

The expanded NHL schedule means 42 games at KeyBank Center, and you won’t want to miss out as the Sabres look to defend their Atlantic Division title. Full schedule and key games

Also available are 10-game ticket plans including some of the best matchups of the season. With a 10-game plan, you’re guaranteed the same seat location each game and playoff ticket presale access. Purchase your plan here.

Theme nights and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.