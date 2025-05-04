Preview: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery - How It Works and Where the Preds Could Slot

A potentially franchise altering night is ahead in the National Hockey League, and the Nashville Predators are right in the thick of things.

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery is set to take place on Monday evening - with a live drawing for the first time ever - at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, and the Preds own the third-best odds to earn the top selection.

After finishing the 2024-25 season third from the bottom of the League, the silver lining arrives with the Predators taking an 11.5 percent chance to pick first in the 2025 NHL Draft, which is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles.

While the Preds may not win the Lottery, they will not pick any lower than 5th overall with their top selection, the first time Nashville has had a pick in the top five since they took defenseman Seth Jones at No. 4 overall in 2013.

The Lottery process is one that’s precise and technical with a slew of combinations available to each team to determine the order of selection for the 16 clubs who missed out on qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.