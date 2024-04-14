Playoff Bound & Performing Better Than Ever, the Predators Point to Andrew Brunette: 'He Deserves a Ton of Credit'

Less than an hour after his team overcame the odds and punched their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, Nashville Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette was in Bridgestone Arena’s media room, doling out praise to just about everyone.
Everyone except himself, that is.
“They built the identity, not me,” Brunette insisted. “We’ve said it a million times, but [relentless] is just a word. It's what they do night in and night out, and I think they're wearing it very proudly and they're bringing it every night.”
Brunette’s modesty notwithstanding, Nashville’s newest bench boss deserves a good deal of praise for his efforts this season.
Establishing a brand new vision for a roster comprised of newcomers, rookies and a markedly smaller core of franchise players, Brunette took the latest iteration of Predators from postseason write-offs to one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL in a matter of months.
“He deserves a ton of credit,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “It wasn't an easy year in the beginning and he came in with a plan, he came in with a system and a way that he wanted us to play. And there were probably nights where we didn't execute it and his patience was amazing. He just stuck with it and kept believing in the system, kept believing in us and we felt that as a team.”