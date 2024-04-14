Playoff Bound & Performing Better Than Ever, the Predators Point to Andrew Brunette: 'He Deserves a Ton of Credit'

To be certain, the road to the postseason was not without its share of bumps. Through peaks and valleys, the Predators were as many as four points out of the playoff picture exiting the All-Star break in early February.

Still, Brunette never wavered from his blisteringly-paced, offense-first style of play, and expected the same from his team. Eventually - as became apparent during their thrilling franchise-record 18-game point streak - the Predators caught on.

Since Feb. 17, the Predators lead the League in points (43) and share the joint-most wins (20). They've scored the second-most goals per game (3.85), while allowing the fourth-fewest (2.48).

“I knew it was going to take a little while with the players kind of wondering why we're doing certain things and why I’m asking them to do them,” Brunette said following a team practice on Thursday. “It was a little different, it was a little strange and it took a while. And I think it was good to have that little run in February, because I think they started to understand what it takes to get to our level of play. And now they're understanding why I'm asking them to do certain things.”

Under Brunette, the Predators have seen career seasons from players up and down the lineup. Take Gustav Nyquist as just one of several available examples.

Arriving in Nashville this summer with more than 700 career games under his belt, the 34-year-old forward had never iced a 60-point season, nor had he ever reached 40 assists.

After 79 games in a Gold sweater, he’s put up 72 and 50, respectively, while simultaneously notching his first 20-goal campaign since 2014-15.

While there are certainly a number of factors at play, Brunette’s influence can’t be overlooked.

“[It’s] just how he prepares us and what he demands from us,” Nyquist said. “He’s been around the League, and I think it helps when you've played for such a long time. It’s a long season and I think it's valuable, the knowledge that you get being in a locker room as a player. He obviously deserves some credit for that, too.”