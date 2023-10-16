This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE.

As we embark on the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time.

How many of these October events do you remember?

1998

October 10

The Predators hosted the franchise’s first NHL game against the Florida Panthers. In front of a sold-out crowd of 17,298, Florida’s Ray Whitney scored the only goal of the 1-0 game.

October 13

Nashville defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, to record the first victory in franchise history. Andrew Brunette scored the first goal in franchise history at 5:12 of the first period.

2000

October 6-7

The Predators opened the 2000-01 season with a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, Japan. Both games finished with a 3-1 score, with Nashville winning the first contest and Pittsburgh claiming the second. The two games drew the two largest crowds to ever witness hockey games in Japan (13,849 for the first game; 13,426 for the second).

2002

October 8

Greg Johnson was named the second captain in team history. Scott Walker also wore the “C” on an interim basis (Jan. 12-27) for Nashville in 2002-03.

2003

October 9

Jordin Tootoo made his debut with Nashville, becoming the first player of Inuit descent to play in the NHL.