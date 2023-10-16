This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

News Feed

College Hockey, Coffee Runs and 'Endless' Travel: On the Road with Preds AGM, Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty

College Hockey, Coffee Runs and 'Endless' Travel: On the Road with Preds AGM, Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty
Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins

Sissons Scores Twice but Penalties Cost Preds in 3-2 Loss to Bruins
GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14

GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14
Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP

Backbone & Smiles: New Preds GM Barry Trotz on the POP
Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24

Who's Who in White & Blue: Six Preds Prospects to Watch in Milwaukee in 2023-24
Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena

Preds Shut Out Kraken, 3-0, in Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Kraken, Oct. 12
Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly
Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller
GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10
Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup

ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup
Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'
Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt
Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)
Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes
Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

Celebrating 25 Years of Predators Hockey With Top Moments and Memories from Every Season

Bruno 2
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE.

As we embark on the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time.

How many of these October events do you remember?

1998

October 10

The Predators hosted the franchise’s first NHL game against the Florida Panthers. In front of a sold-out crowd of 17,298, Florida’s Ray Whitney scored the only goal of the 1-0 game.

October 13

Nashville defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, to record the first victory in franchise history. Andrew Brunette scored the first goal in franchise history at 5:12 of the first period.

2000

October 6-7

The Predators opened the 2000-01 season with a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, Japan. Both games finished with a 3-1 score, with Nashville winning the first contest and Pittsburgh claiming the second. The two games drew the two largest crowds to ever witness hockey games in Japan (13,849 for the first game; 13,426 for the second).

2002

October 8

Greg Johnson was named the second captain in team history. Scott Walker also wore the “C” on an interim basis (Jan. 12-27) for Nashville in 2002-03.

2003

October 9

Jordin Tootoo made his debut with Nashville, becoming the first player of Inuit descent to play in the NHL.

Tootoo addresses the media in return to Nashville

2005

October 8

In their second game of the 2005-06 season, the Predators won their first shootout, a 3-2 victory over Anaheim. Paul Kariya scored the game-deciding shootout goal against his former team.

2014

October 17

In a press conference at Bridgestone Arena that included NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman; Nashville Mayor Karl Dean; Predators CEO Jeff Cogen; and Bridgestone Americas President and CEO Gary Garfield, the NHL announced that the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena would host the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend on Jan. 30-31, 2016.

All Star Announce

2015

October 13

Bridgestone Arena was named the Venue of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) during its annual honors and awards ceremony.

October 29 

The Predators announced an executive leadership transition that saw Jeff Cogen step down as CEO and President/COO Sean Henry assume the role, effective Dec. 1, 2015. 

2016

October 21

ESPN released its annual “Ultimate Standings” report, with the Predators ranking first overall in the categories of fan relations, affordability and stadium experience. Overall, the club is second out of 30 NHL teams and sixth out of all 122 professional sports teams throughout the NHL, NFL, MLB and NBA.

2017

October 10

In front of a sold-out crowd at Bridgestone Arena, the 2017 Western Conference Championship banner, the first in franchise history, was raised to the rafters. 

October 23

ESPN named the Nashville Predators their No. 1 franchise in professional sports across all categories, including value, fan experience and online content.

2018

October 9

Prior to their home opener against Calgary, the Predators raised banners commemorating their Presidents’ Trophy, Central Division title and regular-season Western Conference championship from the 2017-18 campaign.

2019

October 12

The Predators opened their second twin-rink facility in the Middle Tennessee area, Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

The Predators also signed Roman Josi to an eight-year, $72.472 million contract that will keep the team’s captain in Nashville through 2027-28.

Preds host grand opening of Ford Ice Center Bellevue

2020

October 15

The Nashville Predators and Ford Ice Centers, in conjunction with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, announced an investment of $504,000 into the development of girls hockey and learn-to-skate programs in Middle Tennessee over the next two years as part of the League’s Industry Growth Fund (IGF).

2021

October 1

SS&E announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Austin Peay State University Athletics, which will see the division of Predators Holdings, LLC serve as the exclusive third-party ticket, premium and sponsorship sales agency for APSU-hosted varsity sporting events.  

October 11

Rounding out his homegrown management staff, David Poile announced that Scott Nichol was promoted to Assistant General Manager. In addition to his new title, Nichol would continue to serve as GM of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals and as the Director of Player Development. 

October 30

Predators and Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp announced that the 2021-22 season would be his last covering the team. A testament to his impact on the sport in Middle Tennessee, Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said, “There are few individuals who have been more important to more hockey markets and expansion teams than Terry Crisp.”

Preds honor Terry Crisp's legendary career

Related Content

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September