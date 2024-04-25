They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 3 in Nashville

Sissons on establishing more sustained offensive pressure against Vancouver:

“I think it's just getting to our forecheck. We're probably dumping pucks to their goalie a little bit too much. We've seen that a few times, so we know how to clean that up and just really get in spots where we can get our pressure going a little bit quicker and make it harder on those guys.”

Josi on the Predators raising their compete level against Vancouver:

“We need to continue to play better. They're going to make some adjustments and they're going to play better, but I thought we did a lot of things to win [Game 2]. The sacrifice was great, we blocked a ton of shots. Obviously we spent too much time in our zone and I think that's something we can correct, and we want to play with the puck a little bit more, play more on offense a little bit. In the playoffs, all that matters is who wins, but at the same time we’ve got to continue to get better and we definitely need to [in Game 3].”

Evangelista on staying patient throughout the series:

“I think that's the word, patience, and that's something some of the older guys have kind of been preaching to us. It's not like the regular season. You look up in the third period and shots are like 12-13, 12-14. It's really tight and there's not a whole lot of chances, and patience is a big factor. You're going to get your looks at some point, maybe it's one or two looks, but you can't press too hard. You’ve just got to take advantage of the opportunities out there. So, staying patient is key for us.”

Brunette on staying patient throughout the series:

“It's going to be a muddy series, as we saw in the first two games. It's not going to be anything clean, and we’ve got to be comfortable getting dirty. And they're playing the same way. Scoring chances and creativity are at a little bit of a minimum. So, it's about patience, not trying to force things, not trying to be something that we're not. Especially at home, sometimes you can get carried away trying to be more than you are. So, I think for us it's just staying true to our identity, to who we are and putting our best foot forward. And I think the effort has been amazing in the first two games.”