They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 3 in Nashville

For the first time in two years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are nearly back in Smashville.
While Predators fans are almost certainly counting the minutes until the puck drops for Game 3, the same excitement was felt within Nashville’s locker room on Thursday. After all, if things go the home team’s way over the next handful of days, they could fly back to Vancouver with the series up for grabs in Game 5.
Of course, in the postseason nothing is ever a foregone conclusion, and the Predators know they’ll need to spend far more time with the puck and less defending their zone against the Canucks if they hope to take full advantage of the home crowd this weekend.
Before the puck drops at Bridgestone Arena for Game 3 on Friday, dig into the best Predators quotes from Thursday's practice availabilities below:
Roman Josi on playoffs returning to Nashville:
“We missed it last year, obviously missing the playoffs. We missed that feeling and just having so many new guys who never played a playoff game here, they're definitely in for a treat. It's going to be a lot of fun. I’ve played a lot of playoff games at Bridgestone and it's always a good time.”