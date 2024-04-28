GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 4

After falling in Game 3, the Nashville Predators look to even up their First Round series against the Vancouver Canucks once more when they host their Pacific Division opponent for Game 4 on Sunday.

Despite an improved offensive showing from the Predators on Friday - the home team outnumbered the visitors in shots on goal (30-12) and attempts (71-33) - Nashville had little luck finding the back of the net.

Needless to say, entering Sunday’s contest the Predators will be eager to see their efforts in the offensive zone reflected in more places than just the shot counter.

“You look at the possession time, even-strength chances, all that kind of stuff - they were good numbers for us,” Predators forward Luke Evangelista said. “If we play like that, if we hold them to 12 shots, that's a good recipe for us. So, if we keep playing like that we're going to put ourselves in a good spot.”

Still, with a potential 3-1 series lead in Vancouver’s sights, the Predators know their runway is shortening quickly.

“My mentality all the time is if you're getting chances, if you're creating, you're doing a lot of good things,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “In saying that, I think you have to remember how hard it is to do those little things. And it's not going to be easy next game. They're going to be better. So we have to understand that we can't idle. We’ve got to put the pedal to the metal here a little bit and keep going.”

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is at 4 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, TBS, truTV, MAX, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

LAST TIME OUT

Luke Evangelista scored Nashville’s only goal on Friday as the Predators fell to the Canucks by a 2-1 decision in Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena. The result handed Vancouver a 2-1 series lead over Nashville.

Evangelista’s goal was the first of his postseason career.

Nashville outnumbered Vancouver in shots on goal (30-12) and shot attempts (71-33) - both series highs for the Predators.

The Predators went 0-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Juuse Saros made 10 saves and moved to 4-9 all-time in the postseason.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg and Jason Zucker share the Predators lead in points (3), while Forsberg, Zucker and Nyquist share the team lead in assists (2).

Seven different Predators skaters share the team lead in goals with one each: Evangelista, Forsberg, Zucker, Colton Sissons, Ryan O’Reilly, Anthony Beauvillier and Kiefer Sherwood.

Saros is 1-2 after three games, and owns a 2.03 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage against the Canucks thus far.

THE OTHER GUYS

After three games Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in points and assists (4). Dakota Joshua leads the Canucks in goals (2), both of which were scored in Game 1.

Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, who missed Games 2 and 3 with an undisclosed injury, is considered week-to-week and is likely to miss Game 4 as well.

Casey DeSmith, expected to receive Sunday’s start, is 1-1 in the First Round series thus far, with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Making 29 saves against the Predators on Friday, DeSmith earned his first career playoff win in his third postseason start.

Vancouver’s emergency backup Arturs Silovs is untested in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During the 2023-24 regular season, Silovs went 3-0-1 after four appearances, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Game 4 begins at 3:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the Bally Sports South side, while play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke, analyst Darren Pang and rinkside reporter Kathryn Tappen will have the call on the TBS/truTV/MAX side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)