This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE.

As we prepare to kick off the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time.

How many of these September events do you remember?

1997

September 25

Craig Leipold and Jack Diller unveiled the saber-toothed tiger logo at the downtown First American building (now known as the UBS Tower), the site of a saber-toothed tiger discovery in August 1971.