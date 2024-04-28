Know Before You Go Ahead Of Game 4 As The Preds Host The Canucks

Information On Tickets, Plaza Parties, Road Closures And More Ahead Of Game 4 On Sunday

By Michael LaPlaca
By Michael LaPlaca

The party on Broadway continues as the Predators host the Vancouver Canucks in Game Four of the First Round on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Here is everything fans need to know for attending the game.

TICKETS

Tickets to Sunday’s game are limited. Fans can purchase tickets online at NashvillePredators.com/Tickets or call (615) 770-7800.

ARRIVE EARLY

The Preds are expecting a full house for Sunday’s game against the Canucks. The Predators strongly encourage fans to arrive early for faster entry into Bridgestone Arena. Doors open at 2 p.m. Fans should arrive at the gates before 4 p.m. to avoid missing the opening faceoff.

PLAZA PARTY

The Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone begins at 1 p.m. CT featuring live music and fan activations including airbrushed cowboy hats, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools, and more.

All fans who attend the game will receive a Preds Gold t-shirt, rally towel, and there will be additional activations from Predators partners Bud Light, Nissan, Shell, and Regions Bank.

SMASH CAR

The Smash Car presented by Crushr once again is at the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

SMASHVILLE SKY LOUNGE

Upgrade your experience for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs! The Smashville Sky Lounge, located on the fourth level outside section 315, will look to provide guests with all-inclusive food and beverage options, lounge-style seating, and a full-size LED screen so fans don’t miss any of the action. Secure your Smashville Sky Lounge access today. Must be accompanied by a game ticket.

BetMGM Sports Lounge

The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar at Bridgestone Arena is now open! Come early to watch the Preds pregame and enjoy amazing food, dozens of TVs and exceptional service in an airy, modern, second-story bar open every day from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Find us at 135 Rep. John Lewis Way on the east side of Bridgestone Arena across from Walk of Fame Park. Or, once inside, just take the elevators outside of section 116 to the second floor.

FREE VIEWING PARTY

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp will also host a free outdoor viewing party during Game Three. The viewing party for the game will be hosted on Rep. John Lewis Way between Demonbreun Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard in the street between the Music City Center and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The parties are free and open to the public and give fans who don’t have game tickets a chance to cheer on the team with other Preds supporters. The viewing parties will activate two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. Food and drink options will be available for purchase on site. Two hockey-themed Project 615 t-shirts will be available for purchase at a merch tent at the parties. DJ Jason Eskridge will be on hand to entertain the crowd. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. No coolers, large bags or pets.

ROAD CLOSURES

John Lewis Way between Demonbreun and Korean Veterans Blvd will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Also, John Lewis Way between Broadway and Demonbreun will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Patrons are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

  • 11 a.m. – BetMGM Sports Lounge opens
  • Noon – Pete & Terry’s open
  • 1 p.m. – Plaza Party begins
  • 2 p.m. – Arena doors open
  • 4 p.m. – Game Four begins

