After Breaking the NHL Record, Lauzon Thriving in Hard-Hitting Series Against Vancouver: 'It’s the Kind of Hockey I Like to Play'

The Nashville Predators guessed their First Round series against the Vancouver Canucks would be a hard-hitting, gritty matchup, and have been correct in their assumptions so far.

At the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season the Predators and Canucks had recorded the fifth and fourth-most hits and hits per 60 minutes in the National Hockey League, respectively.

Needless to say, the teams have lived up to the hitting hype in Round One, combining for 153 hits (88 VAN, 65 NSH) in Games 1 and 2.

“We're very similar teams,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we're strong on the forecheck and we like the game to be physical in that aspect. We both have some physical [defensemen]. I think if you look at Vancouver, a lot of their D are very physical - Zadorov, Cole, Soucy, Myers - so I think it's going to bring physicality in tight quarters. And I think it's lived up to a little bit of the billing so far.”

The Predators, of course, have a physical D-man of their own in Jeremy Lauzon, who ended the 2023-24 regular season claiming the NHL’s record for hits in a single campaign, with 386.

After recording a relatively low three hits in Game 1, Lauzon snapped back to his hard-nosed identity in Game 2 and dished out a team-high seven in Nashville’s 4-1 win over Vancouver.

Lauzon additionally stepped in front of three shots during Nashville’s relentless defensive effort in Game 2, which ended with a 4-1 Predators win and a franchise record-matching 30 blocked shots.

“I think especially in the second game, I felt way better personally, and I think the team did too,” Lauzon said. “Just playing physical and being hard on them, that's what I want to bring every night. So, it's fun hockey and it’s the kind of hockey that I like to play.”