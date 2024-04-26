After Breaking the NHL Record, Lauzon Thriving in Hard-Hitting Series Against Vancouver: 'It’s the Kind of Hockey I Like to Play'

Defenseman Recorded Team-High Seven Hits in Game 2 on Tuesday

Lauzon Hits
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The Nashville Predators guessed their First Round series against the Vancouver Canucks would be a hard-hitting, gritty matchup, and have been correct in their assumptions so far. 

At the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season the Predators and Canucks had recorded the fifth and fourth-most hits and hits per 60 minutes in the National Hockey League, respectively. 

Needless to say, the teams have lived up to the hitting hype in Round One, combining for 153 hits (88 VAN, 65 NSH) in Games 1 and 2.

“We're very similar teams,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we're strong on the forecheck and we like the game to be physical in that aspect. We both have some physical [defensemen]. I think if you look at Vancouver, a lot of their D are very physical - Zadorov, Cole, Soucy, Myers - so I think it's going to bring physicality in tight quarters. And I think it's lived up to a little bit of the billing so far.”

The Predators, of course, have a physical D-man of their own in Jeremy Lauzon, who ended the 2023-24 regular season claiming the NHL’s record for hits in a single campaign, with 386.

After recording a relatively low three hits in Game 1, Lauzon snapped back to his hard-nosed identity in Game 2 and dished out a team-high seven in Nashville’s 4-1 win over Vancouver. 

Lauzon additionally stepped in front of three shots during Nashville’s relentless defensive effort in Game 2, which ended with a 4-1 Predators win and a franchise record-matching 30 blocked shots.

“I think especially in the second game, I felt way better personally, and I think the team did too,” Lauzon said. “Just playing physical and being hard on them, that's what I want to bring every night. So, it's fun hockey and it’s the kind of hockey that I like to play.”

Lauzon Previews Game 3 vs. Vancouver

It’s a style that’s helped the whole team, too. After all, Nashville’s identity was, in large part, built around grinding teams down with relentless physical play.

“It’s kind of how we want to play the game here,” Lauzon said. “We're relentless as a team and we play our best when we're on pucks, we’re physical and we’re forechecking hard. So, we just need to come back to that and have a solid game.”

Checking and shot-blocking aside, the Predators know they’ll need to mount a much stronger offensive effort and spend far more time with the puck if they want to find three more wins against the Canucks.

“We just need to play fast, play our game, play simple and obviously play a little bit more with the puck,” Lauzon said. “I think we saw that in the third period of [Game 2]. When we give them time and space with the puck, they make plays. They're a good team, so I just think we’ve just got to trust our game here and put pressure on them.”

Of course, the Predators will be aided by their home crowd during Games 3 and 4. 

With the first playoff game in two years due back at Bridgestone Arena in just a few hours, the excitement throughout the city and immediately surrounding 501 Broadway is palpable.

“You do feel it,” Lauzon said. “I had the chance to play against Colorado two years ago here at home, but I just feel that with the last couple of games of the regular season here, the crowd was so awesome. And I think I can imagine them being even louder tonight and being here to support us even better.”

Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the Predators Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone slated to begin three hours earlier on the Bridgestone Arena plaza. 

Click here to get tickets and click here to learn more about Nashville’s pregame festivities.

Related Content

Lauzon Breaks NHL Hits Record as Predators Fall to Penguins, 4-2

After Making Predators 'Hitstory' Lauzon Eyes a New Target: 'He Wants the League Record'

News Feed

Evangelista Scores as Predators Drop Game 3 to Canucks, 2-1

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, Game 3

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 3 in Nashville

Know Before You Go As the Predators Host the Canucks in Game 3

Predators Recall Juuso Parssinen from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators First-Round Pick Matthew Wood Facing 'A Great Opportunity' After Transfer to Minnesota

Predators Even Series After 4-1 Win Over Canucks in Game 2

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game 2

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Vancouver

Predators Drop Game 1 in 4-2 Loss to Canucks

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Vancouver

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game 1

Three Predators Players Have Won the Stanley Cup; Here's Why They Say Round One is So Difficult

Roman Josi Deserves to Win the Norris Trophy Again - Here's Why

Nashville Predators Unveil First Round Playoff Fan Activities

Predators Recall Gustavs Grigals from Atlanta (ECHL)

Five Predators Players Have Never Been Playoff Tested; They're All Playing Better Than Ever

Instant Analysis: Predators Set to Face Canucks in First Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs