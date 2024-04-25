Predators Recall Juuso Parssinen from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 25, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Juuso Parssinen from Milwaukee (AHL).

Parssinen, 23 (2/1/01), skated in 44 games for the Predators this season, with his last NHL appearance coming on Jan. 20 at Arizona. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward recorded eight goals and 12 points in his second NHL campaign, with two of his goals coming on the power play. Parssinen also added 62 hits and 16 takeaways for Nashville in 2023-24. At the AHL level, Parssinen recorded 25 points (7g-18a) in 36 games, helping lead the Admirals to the Central Division title with a 47-22-2-1 record (97 points). He posted eight multi-point games with Milwaukee and closed out the AHL regular season with six points (1g-5a) in his final five contests.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Parssinen owns 89 games of League experience, recording 37 points (14g-23a). After scoring in his NHL debut with the Predators on Nov. 12, 2022 against the Rangers, he went on to post 25 points (6g-19a) in 45 games as a rookie in 2022-23; eight of his points came on the power play (1g-7a). The Hameenlinna, Finland, native played parts of four seasons for TPS of the Finnish Liiga from 2018-22, serving as an alternate captain in his final two seasons with the club. Internationally, Parssinen represented Finland in the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, where he took home a bronze medal. He finished the tournament with four points (2g-2a), tied for the fifth-most among all Finnish skaters.

