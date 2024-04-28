Relentless Predators Eager to Knot Series in Game 4: 'We’ve Got to Put the Pedal to the Metal'

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, anything can happen.

Anything, including a near-identical role reversal from one outing to the next, as was the case for the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks in Games 2 and 3 of their First Round series.

In Game 2, the Predators put on a shot-blocking clinic, stepping in front of 30 Canucks attempts en route to a 4-1 victory at Rogers Arena. In Game 3, it was Vancouver frustrating Nashville’s offense with 29 blocks of their own and ultimately a 2-1 win.

“That's kind of what it felt like, honestly,” Predators defenseman Luke Schenn said following team practice on Saturday. “We were obviously taking on a lot of water in the third period in Game 2 and managed to pull it out, and it kind of flip-flopped yesterday. We felt like we had a lot of looks, especially coming down the stretch in the third, and they did a good job closing it out. So, that's playoff hockey and both teams are not going to complain about how they get their wins.”