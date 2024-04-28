Relentless Predators Eager to Knot Series in Game 4: 'We’ve Got to Put the Pedal to the Metal'

Schenn, Evangelista & Brunette Discuss Game 3 Loss, Preview Game 4 on Sunday

Game 4 Thoughts
By Zach Gilchriest
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, anything can happen.

Anything, including a near-identical role reversal from one outing to the next, as was the case for the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks in Games 2 and 3 of their First Round series.

In Game 2, the Predators put on a shot-blocking clinic, stepping in front of 30 Canucks attempts en route to a 4-1 victory at Rogers Arena. In Game 3, it was Vancouver frustrating Nashville’s offense with 29 blocks of their own and ultimately a 2-1 win.

“That's kind of what it felt like, honestly,” Predators defenseman Luke Schenn said following team practice on Saturday. “We were obviously taking on a lot of water in the third period in Game 2 and managed to pull it out, and it kind of flip-flopped yesterday. We felt like we had a lot of looks, especially coming down the stretch in the third, and they did a good job closing it out. So, that's playoff hockey and both teams are not going to complain about how they get their wins.”

Schenn Previews Game 4 vs. Vancouver

To be certain, the Predators didn’t have much to complain about after their Game 2 win on Tuesday, nor did they after their Game 3 loss on Friday.

After all, Friday’s effort saw the home team outnumber the opposition in shots on goal (30-12), shot attempts (71-33) and even-strength offensive zone time (6:06-2:32) - all metrics Nashville wanted to dial up entering their home contest.

“You look at the possession time, even-strength chances, all that kind of stuff - they were good numbers for us,” Predators forward Luke Evangelista said. “If we play like that, if we hold them to 12 shots, that's a good recipe for us. If we keep playing like that we're going to put ourselves in a good spot.”

Evangelista Previews Game 4 vs. Vancouver

In a series that has so far seen Nashville and Vancouver trade wins by the slightest of margins, the Predators know every detail of their game matters - even intangibles like team character and attitude.

Indeed, after throwing a series high 71 shot attempts at netminder Casey DeSmith to little avail on Friday, the relentless Predators weren’t too fazed.

“We just kind of stayed with the process,” Schenn said. “I don't think frustration was setting in, and you can sometimes tell that with body language or how guys react to certain situations. I think for the most part guys were staying the course and trying to find a way.” 

“We're pretty relentless in that category,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don't think we feel like we get anything for free. We’ve got to earn it. And we've earned some, but I think we can earn a little bit more.”

Brunette Previews Game 4 vs. Vancouver

To earn a Game 4 win and knot the series up at two games apiece, the Predators will look to match their offensive efforts from Friday’s outing and make slight adjustments to their special teams and inside play.

“They play tight in their own zone and they're committed to blocking shots,” Evangelista said. 
“It's tough real estate, especially in the playoffs… Their goalie played really well [on Friday], but if we can get some more traffic in front of him, it's going to have to be a greasy one. That'll be key for us.”

“My mentality all the time is if you're getting chances, if you're creating, you're doing a lot of good things,” Brunette said. “In saying that, I think you have to remember how hard it is to do those little things. And it's not going to be easy next game. They're going to be better. So we have to understand that we can't idle. We’ve got to put the pedal to the metal here a little bit and keep going.”

Puck drop for Game 4 is set for 4 p.m. CT, with the Predators Playoff Plaza Party presented by Bridgestone slated to begin three hours earlier on the Bridgestone Arena plaza.

Click here to get tickets and click here to learn more about Nashville’s pregame festivities.

