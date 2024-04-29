Predators Stung in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Canucks, Fall Back 3-1 in Series

Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg each scored but the Vancouver Canucks were able to tie the game late and ultimately steal the 4-3 win in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

The result handed the Canucks a 3-1 series lead and put the Predators on the brink of elimination as they return to British Columbia for Game 5 on Tuesday.

“We're a pretty honest group,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “We felt like we played a really good game for 55 minutes and we just didn't get the win. And that's just what happens sometimes. But it's a 3-1 series, we're going on the road and we need to win one on the road. We've done it before, and I think our game is in a good place, so we’ll go there, win one and see what happens.”

“It hurts, but it's supposed to hurt and it's going to be hard, but it's supposed to be hard,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “That's got to be the mentality. It's going to be even harder the next game and we'll embrace it and we’ll move straight ahead. We'll try to play the best we can. We've been a really good road team all year. We just go win a game, be us and be the best version of us. And I think if we do that, regardless of what happens, we'll be OK.”

QUICK HITS

A Tough Finish

For 57 minutes, the Predators once again felt they’d iced a winning effort over their opponent.

Indeed, outshooting the Canucks 30-20 and capitalizing on opportunistic moments, Nashville entered the final three minutes of play leading their opponent, 3-1.

Unfortunately, that’s all the time the Canucks would need to take a 3-1 series lead.

Brock Boeser scored twice with Vancouver’s net empty to complete the hat trick and force overtime, where Elias Lindholm would ultimately put the game away for the visitors just 62 seconds in.

“I really liked our third period, being up two goals,” Brunette said. “I thought we were really digging, everybody was pulling the rope. I think we've gotten better as the series has moved along. So, that's why it's a little disappointing that you don't get rewarded for it. Usually when you do the things we've been doing, if we can clear our mind and go back to work, the hockey gods may give you a little bit of a break. Because I thought we did a lot of good things in both these home games, that we probably should have won at least one one, maybe two.”

“It's tough,” Josi said. “It hurts, and obviously everybody's a little bit hurt right now, but sometimes you’ve got to focus on the process. Things happen in hockey. I've been a part of a lot of playoff series and things happen our way and sometimes things go the other way. You’ve just got to forget about it quick and make sure your game is in order and things will work out.”

Greasy Goals

Despite the result, the Predators entered Game 4 looking for a greasier netfront presence and got it, courtesy of No. 17 and 9.

Forcing a Canucks turnover in the neutral zone to set up Nashville’s offense, Jankowski parked in front of the net and tipped a blast from Jeremy Lauzon into the twine to get the Predators on the board at 5:34 of the first period.

Some 35 minutes later, a crashing Forsberg would give the Predators a two-goal lead after angling a rebound from Josi off his skate and past Arturs Silovs.

Jankowski’s first-period goal was the first of his postseason career and gave him his second point (1g-1a) of these playoffs.

Forsberg’s third-period goal was the 31st of his postseason career and the second of 2024.

UP NEXT

The Predators will look to stave off elimination when the series shifts back to Rogers Arena for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Puck drop for Game 5 is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, TBS, MAX, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

