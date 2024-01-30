This Month in SMASHVILLE History: January

Celebrating 25 Years of Predators Hockey With Top Moments and Memories from Every Month

By Zach Gilchriest
Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in Smashville.

As we close out the first month of 2024, let’s take a look at how the Predators got here with a look at some of the top moments in each month of Smashville's 25-year history.

How many of these January events do you remember?

1999

Jan. 24

Sergei Krivokrasov becomes the first Preds player to appear in an NHL All-Star Game. He participates on the World All-Stars team at Tampa Bay's Ice Palace.

First All Star

2007

Jan. 24 

Kimmo Timonen, who served as the Predators' fourth captain in team history during the season, represents Nashville in the 55th NHL All-Star Game in Dallas, while Head Coach Barry Trotz serves as an assistant coach for the Western Conference.

Timonen All Star

2008

Jan. 27

Captain Jason Arnott represents Nashville in the 56th NHL All-Star Game in Atlanta, and becomes the fourth Predators player to represent the club in the mid-season classic.

Jason Arnott

2009

Jan. 25

Defenseman Shea Weber becomes the first Predators draft pick to represent the club in an NHL All-Star Game.

Weber All Star 2

2011

Jan. 30

Weber participates in his second-straight All-Star Game, forming a pairing with future Hall-of-Famer Nicklas Lidstrom to post a +6 rating while racking up four assists, becoming just the second defenseman in All-Star Game history to amass four helpers.

Weber All Star

2012

Jan. 29

The defensive duo of Weber and Ryan Suter represent the Predators at the 2012 NHL All-Star Game.

Weber Suter All Star

2014

Jan. 9

Bridgestone Arena officially opens the SoBro entrance at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Demonbreun, one of several stages of renovations done to continually improve patrons' experiences in the building. The SoBro entrance is home to Tavern '96 - now known as Pete & Terry's Tavern - the arena's first outside-accessible restaurant featuring indoor and outdoor seating, food and more than 60 beer options.

SoBro

2015

Jan. 24

After securing the best record in the NHL at the midpoint of the season on Jan. 10, the Predators coaching staff - led by Head Coach Peter Laviolette - represent the club at the 2015 All-Star Weekend. They are joined by Weber, who makes his fourth consecutive All-Star Weekend appearance, and rookie Filip Forsberg. Pekka Rinne is also named, but does not participate due to an injury. Weber wins the Hardest Shot Competition with a 108.5 mph blast, while Forsberg becomes the first Pred to score in an All-Star Game, tallying twice for Team Toews.

Wber Fil

2016

Jan. 6

In the blockbuster trade of the 2015-16 season, the Predators acquire their long-coveted No. 1 center in All-Star, 30-goal, 70-point forward Ryan Johansen. To get Johansen, the Predators send promising young defenseman Seth Jones to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johansen

Jan. 28

The city of Nashville and the Predators host what is widely regarded as the most successful All-Star Weekend in League history. In addition to an outdoor concert series, the red carpet is attended by tens of thousands and picture-perfect weather, while the All-Star Game is played as a 3-on-3 tournament for the first time ever. The economic impact on the city is estimated to be more than $25 million.

NSH All Star

2017

Jan. 3

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is named captain of the Central Division All-Star team for the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Subban is the first Predators player to be named captain of an NHL All-Star Team.

Subban All Star

Jan. 25

The Predators and All-State Foundations announce a major investment in AMEND, the four-year-old violence prevention program of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee. The NHL team makes a commitment of $500,000 over a five-year period to support the initiative.

AMEND Check

2018

Jan. 28

Laviolette, Subban and Rinne represent the Predators at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida.

Subban Lavi Rinne

Jan. 31

Former Predators Captain Mike Fisher announces his intention to return to the team as a player during a press conference at Bridgestone Arena. He scores in his season debut on March 2 in Vancouver.

Fisher Returns

2019

Jan. 15

Viktor Arvidsson becomes fifth Preds player to net a hat trick in the 2018-19 season and sets a franchise record for the most hat tricks by the team in a season.

Arvi Hat Trick

Jan. 19

The Predators establish an all-time attendance record of 17,716 and record their 134th consecutive sellout.

Fans (3)

Jan. 21

With a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, Laviolette becomes the second U.S.-born coach to earn 600 NHL wins.

Lavi

Jan. 24 

Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi and Rinne represent the team at the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend in San Jose, California. It was Rinne's fourth career All-Star Game and Josi's second.

Rinne Josi All Stars

2020

Jan. 1

The Predators face the Dallas Stars in the franchise’s first-ever outdoor game at the 2020 NHL Winter Classic. Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the iconic Cotton Bowl, the game is the second most-attended event in League history. The Preds would ultimately fall to the Stars 4-2, with Matt Duchene and Dante Fabbro scoring Nashville’s two goals.

Fabbro Winter Classic

Jan. 7

John Hynes is named the third head coach in Predators history during a press conference at Bridgestone Arena.

Hynes

2021

Jan. 26

The Predators welcome a small group of fans back inside Bridgestone Arena for a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. It is the first time fans have been allowed inside the building in nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans Back in Bridgestone

2022

Jan. 13

Juuse Saros is named to the Central Division roster for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, which marks the first time Saros has been selected for an NHL All-Star Game roster. Saros becomes the third Preds goaltender to make the All-Star Game roster (Vokoun, Rinne). Josi would ultimately make the All-Star roster as well, filling in for an injured Nathan MacKinnon.

Juice

Jan. 22

Josi breaks the franchise record for assists as Nashville defeats the Winnipeg Jets 5-2. During the game, Josi reaches 358 assists, passing the record previously held by David Legwand (356).

Josi Assists Record

Jan. 27

Forsberg tallies his 200th career goal with the Predators after a two-point (1g-1a) night against the Edmonton Oilers, becoming just the second player in franchise history to reach that mark after Legwand (210g-356a-566pts). Additionally, Forsberg (529 GP) outpaced Legwand (892 GP) to become the fastest Nashville player to reach the milestone.

Forsberg 200th Goal

2023

Jan. 5

Stopping 64 of 67 shots faced, Saros sets a franchise record for most saves in a single game and seals a 5-3 Predators win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Juice Record

Jan. 12

Netminder Yaroslav Askarov makes his NHL debut as the Predators take on the Montreal Canadiens and turns away 31 shots in the effort.

Askarov Debut

2024

Jan. 8

The BetMGM Sports Lounge Restaurant & Bar opens at Bridgestone Arena, filling the space formerly occupied by the Patron Platinum Club. The 8,753 square-foot restaurant features a fusion of classic American dishes with a local touch, and bar seating for a more casual experience.

240105-bet-mgm-lounge

Jan. 20

Netting the 167th goal of his career, Josi passes Weber for the most goals by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history; Forsberg (261) and Legwand (210) hold the first- and second-most, respectively.

GettyImages-1940918034

Jan. 25

The Predators introduce Smashville Loyal, the new season ticketing experience for the next era of Smashville. The revamped season-ticketing platform will elevate the season ticket experience with enhanced loyalty benefits, unprecedented access and all-encompassing events that go beyond the game of hockey.

WebTile-SmashvilleLoyal

