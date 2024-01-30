This Month in SMASHVILLE History: January

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in Smashville.

As we close out the first month of 2024, let’s take a look at how the Predators got here with a look at some of the top moments in each month of Smashville's 25-year history.

How many of these January events do you remember?

1999

Jan. 24

Sergei Krivokrasov becomes the first Preds player to appear in an NHL All-Star Game. He participates on the World All-Stars team at Tampa Bay's Ice Palace.