This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December

Celebrating 25 Years of Predators Hockey With Top Moments and Memories from Every Season

Mothers Trip
By Zach Gilchriest
Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE.

As we near the halfway point of the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time.

How many of these December events do you remember?

1996

Dec. 18

Bridgestone Arena - at the time, simply called Nashville Arena - opens its doors for its first ever event as “Amy Grant’s Tennessee Christmas” comes to 501 Broadway.

2007

Dec. 1

David Legwand notches three points (1g-2a) in the third period of a 5-4 shootout win at Montreal. His first point (a goal) is the 302nd of his NHL career, moving him past Kimmo Timonen into sole possession of first place on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

Dec. 7

Predators Holdings LLC., completes its purchase of the Nashville Predators and Powers Management (the company that operates Bridgestone Arena) for $193 million from Craig Leipold and takes control over the day-to-day operation of the Predators and Bridgestone Arena. The new ownership group introduces Ed Lang as the organization's President of Business Operations and David Poile as President of Hockey Operations/General Manager days later.

2011

Dec. 15

The Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena and Bridgestone Americas, Inc., announce a five-year extension of the naming rights for Bridgestone Arena, keeping the Bridgestone brand name on Nashville's downtown arena through 2019.

2014

Dec. 16
Poile wins his 1,171st game as an NHL general manager in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win over Boston, moving him past Harry Sinden and into second place in all-time victories by a general manager, trailing only Glen Sather.

2017

Dec. 13

Bridgestone Americas Inc. extends naming rights with Bridgestone Arena through 2025.

Dec. 14

Juuse Saros sets a franchise record for most saves in a shutout with 46 against the Edmonton Oilers.

2018

Dec. 12

At the Nashville JW Marriott Hotel, just two blocks from his Bridgestone Arena office, Poile is inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition continued a momentous year for Poile who, earlier in 2018, became the all-time winningest and longest-tenured general manager in NHL history.

Dec. 31

Predators players and coaches invite their mothers on the first-ever Mothers Trip to Washington, D.C. The Predators defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champion Capitals, 6-3, on New Year's Eve.

NHLBAMPredsMoms25

2019

Dec. 31

The Predators arrive in Dallas ahead of the 2020 Winter Classic and take the ice at the Cotton Bowl for a team practice and an after-practice family skate.

NHL Winter Classic: Practice & Family Skate

2021

Dec. 2

The Predators unveil their jerseys for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, which feature a predominantly navy color scheme and a look inspired by letterpress music posters.

2022

Dec. 13

Predators Captain Roman Josi becomes the longest-playing Swiss-born player in the NHL after skating in his 787th career game as the Preds took on the Edmonton Oilers at home.

Dec. 21

Josi breaks the franchise's all-time points record (567) with an assist and a game-winning goal against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dec. 31

Filip Forsberg joins the 500-point club after tallying his second goal of the game during the Predators' contest against the Golden Knights. He rounded out the hat trick later in the night to give himself the eighth hatty of his career.

2023

Dec. 12 

Scoring a game-winning tally 18 seconds into overtime, Forsberg surpasses David Legwand for sole possession of the franchise’s all-time overtime goals record (10).

Dec. 21

After a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, Juuse Saros earns his 162nd career win and becomes the second winningest goaltender in franchise history, behind Pekka Rinne (369). Additionally, Philip Tomasino records his first career two-goal game, Colton Sissons his 100th assist, Cole Smith his first career shorthanded goal and Tommy Novak his 100th career game.

Dec. 27

After being called up from the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) to back up Juuse Saros, netminder Yaroslav Askarov enters Wednesday evening’s game and turns away six shots in his Bridgestone Arena debut.

