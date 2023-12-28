This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE.

As we near the halfway point of the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time.

How many of these December events do you remember?

1996

Dec. 18

Bridgestone Arena - at the time, simply called Nashville Arena - opens its doors for its first ever event as “Amy Grant’s Tennessee Christmas” comes to 501 Broadway.