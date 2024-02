Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in Smashville.

As we inch closer to the end of the 2023-24 campaign, let’s take a look at how the Predators got here with a look at some of the top moments in each month of Smashville's 25-year history.

How many of these February events do you remember?

1999

Feb. 1

The Predators open their practice facility at Centennial Sportsplex.

2004