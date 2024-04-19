Predators Recall Gustavs Grigals from Atlanta (ECHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 19, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Gustavs Grigals from Atlanta (ECHL).

Grigals, 25 (7/22/98), signed a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season with Nashville on March 8. He spent the majority of the campaign with Atlanta, going 11-19-0 with a .900 save percentage and three shutouts for Nashville’s ECHL affiliate. He also made his AHL debut with Milwaukee on Dec. 31 at Rockford, stopping 22 of 26 shots.

Undrafted, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound goaltender played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Alaska-Fairbanks and UMass Lowell, being named to Hockey East’s Third All-Star Team as a senior in 2022-23. The Riga, Latvia, native also won the NAHL’s Robertson Cup with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2017-18.

