Three Predators Players Have Won the Stanley Cup; Here's Why They Say Round One is So Difficult

Clinching the first Pacific Division title in franchise history and set to play their first home playoff game in nine years, the pressure will undoubtedly be on the home team to live up to expectations.

Still, the Predators can’t enter their series with any level of complacency if they hope to break through to the Second Round. After all, Nashville did go 0-for-3 against Vancouver during the regular season.

“They’re a pretty deep team,” McDonagh said. “They've had success pretty much from the start of the year and they’re a team that’s pretty focused and playing really detailed hockey. They’re not giving up much and they’re creating a lot with their work ethic and their skill. So, they're well-coached and they’ve got a great goaltender back there as well. So, when you look at the whole picture, it's a tough opponent.”

“We haven't seen each other in a long time,” Schenn said. “A lot has changed since then, I think on both sides, and both teams have found a little bit of an identity. So, it's going to be interesting when we haven't played each other for a few months. I don't expect both teams to feel it out, but for sure it’ll be lots of energy right off the hop.”

A good deal of that energy will no doubt come from the Predators’ younger members - five of whom have never seen a second of postseason action before. For those five, the best way to overcome the pressure and the emotions of playoff action - at least, according to Nashville’s seasoned veterans - is to enjoy the ride.

“The biggest thing is enjoying it,” O’Reilly said. “This is a whole other element. Playoffs are a whole other intensity and [they’ve got] to soak it in. It's tough to get here and it's tough to make a run, but when you do it's so much fun. So it’s definitely embracing it and leaning into it and it's nice when you have so many veteran guys that have had runs and success. We can be vocal and we can pull the group in and stuff like that, but I'm excited for it.”

To be certain, the postseason fun isn’t reserved for Nashville’s young guns.

With 302 career playoff games among them, Nashville’s Stanley Cup champions all agreed on another point, too: there’s no better feeling than getting the chance to compete for another.

“It's the best time of year,” Schenn said. “The older you get, you don't take these opportunities for granted. It's special to get into the playoffs after going through a full season. For a lot of teams, their seasons are coming to an end and they're doing the year-end meetings and stuff like that, and to be in the dance right now with 16 teams, it's special. And like I said, the later on in your career you get, you certainly don't know many opportunities are gonna get and you don’t want to take any of them for granted.”

Of course, it all starts with Game One.

Puck drop at Rogers Arena is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Radio, ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and TVA Sports.