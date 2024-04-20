Three Predators Players Have Won the Stanley Cup; Here's Why They Say Round One is So Difficult

McDonagh, O'Reilly & Schenn Discuss First Round Intensity, Keys to Playoff Success Before Game One

NSH SC Champs
By Zach Gilchriest
Winning the Stanley Cup is hard. In fact, it just might be the hardest trophy to win in all of sports.

But making it out of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs? That’s no easy task, either.

At least, that was the sentiment shared earlier this week by all three of the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup-winning veterans - Ryan McDonagh (x2), Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn (x2) - who have experienced every level of playoff hockey in their respective careers.

“Even to win a game is one thing on its own,” O’Reilly said. “It's so challenging, especially when teams are a little more fresh from the end of the season, compared to later on. I find that these first few games are always so physical, so hard and everyone's kind of running around and it takes a while for the games to kind of settle in. But yeah, it's just super intensive and it's hard to play.”

“It's madness,” Schenn said. “Just as far as the first period or so goes, sometimes guys forget there's a puck out there. You're just playing with so much emotion that’s been built up, obviously it's a long season. Personally, I probably know the emotion that's going to be in this building [on Sunday] with the build up, and it's exciting. Both teams are fired up for this.”

Schenn Previews First Round vs. Vancouver

With the emotions dialed to 11 and both teams chomping at the bit to impose their postseason wills onto their opponent, the team who can stick to their identity and cut through the noise will inevitably find the most success. 

“It's a fine line, right?” McDonagh said. “Emotionally, you're just supercharged. You're ready to go, and you want to go out there and make a difference for your team. But you've got to stay focused on the process, and everybody's got to do their part out there and not get overzealous or force anything. It's not going to be a one-man show that goes out and does it all for this group. We know that going in, that we're going to need everybody and that's got to be our mindset. Everybody's got to be ready, everybody's got to be pulling on the rope the same way and that's the only way for us to be successful.”

The Predators have been pulling on the same rope for some time. Since Feb. 17, they shared the second-most wins (20) and owned the second-most points (43) in the National Hockey League. 

During that span, Nashville outscored their opponents 106-71 - the second-highest differential in the League - scored the second-most goals per game (3.79) and allowed the fifth-fewest (2.54). 

Through it all, the Predators were gaining playoff-like experience in virtually every game scenario and seeing buy-in throughout the lineup, from top scorers like Filip Forsberg to hard-nosed identity pieces like Jeremy Lauzon. 

“We've definitely found identity and found some confidence,” McDonagh said. “[We’ve learned] how to commit and have the commitment level that’s needed. And the results kind of took care of themselves. So, we’re going to need that and even more here as we continue on. [Vancouver] is a team that's going to test you in all areas - special teams, five-on-five, discipline hockey, patient hockey, detailed hockey, not forcing it - and we're going to be ready.”

McDonagh Previews First Round vs. Vancouver

Clinching the first Pacific Division title in franchise history and set to play their first home playoff game in nine years, the pressure will undoubtedly be on the home team to live up to expectations. 

Still, the Predators can’t enter their series with any level of complacency if they hope to break through to the Second Round. After all, Nashville did go 0-for-3 against Vancouver during the regular season.

“They’re a pretty deep team,” McDonagh said. “They've had success pretty much from the start of the year and they’re a team that’s pretty focused and playing really detailed hockey. They’re not giving up much and they’re creating a lot with their work ethic and their skill. So, they're well-coached and they’ve got a great goaltender back there as well. So, when you look at the whole picture, it's a tough opponent.” 

“We haven't seen each other in a long time,” Schenn said. “A lot has changed since then, I think on both sides, and both teams have found a little bit of an identity. So, it's going to be interesting when we haven't played each other for a few months. I don't expect both teams to feel it out, but for sure it’ll be lots of energy right off the hop.”

A good deal of that energy will no doubt come from the Predators’ younger members - five of whom have never seen a second of postseason action before. For those five, the best way to overcome the pressure and the emotions of playoff action - at least, according to Nashville’s seasoned veterans - is to enjoy the ride.

“The biggest thing is enjoying it,” O’Reilly said. “This is a whole other element. Playoffs are a whole other intensity and [they’ve got] to soak it in. It's tough to get here and it's tough to make a run, but when you do it's so much fun. So it’s definitely embracing it and leaning into it and it's nice when you have so many veteran guys that have had runs and success. We can be vocal and we can pull the group in and stuff like that, but I'm excited for it.”

To be certain, the postseason fun isn’t reserved for Nashville’s young guns.

With 302 career playoff games among them, Nashville’s Stanley Cup champions all agreed on another point, too: there’s no better feeling than getting the chance to compete for another.

“It's the best time of year,” Schenn said. “The older you get, you don't take these opportunities for granted. It's special to get into the playoffs after going through a full season. For a lot of teams, their seasons are coming to an end and they're doing the year-end meetings and stuff like that, and to be in the dance right now with 16 teams, it's special. And like I said, the later on in your career you get, you certainly don't know many opportunities are gonna get and you don’t want to take any of them for granted.”

Of course, it all starts with Game One. 

Puck drop at Rogers Arena is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game, El Jefe Radio, ESPN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and TVA Sports.

