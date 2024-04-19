Five Predators Players Have Never Been Playoff Tested; They're All Playing Better Than Ever

Luke Evangelista

When the Predators return to the ice next week, No. 77 will be both the youngest player and the only rookie forward in Nashville’s lineup.

Don’t make the mistake of holding it against him.

Through 80 contests this season, Evangelista recorded 39 points and 16 goals, both personal bests and the sixth-most among his Predators teammates. His 172 shots on goal were both a career high and the fourth-most among the Predators, behind veterans Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly.

Evangelista additionally concluded his first full NHL campaign with the sixth-most points, goals and assists (23) among all NHL rookies and the third, fifth and fourth most among all Predators rookies in franchise history, respectively.

His five multi-point outings - two of which came during Nashville’s final back-to-back of the season - matched the fourth-most among all franchise rookies.

While it’s not quite the same level as the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Evangelista got a good sampling of high-stakes, postseason play during Milwaukee’s run to the Western Conference Final last year and came out leading his Admirals teammates in points (15) and assists (11) in 16 outings.

“Those playoff runs are really important, just experiencing the highs and the lows,” Evangelista said. “You get to feel everything and experience it and learn from those deep runs. Personally, I was really grateful to have the opportunity to go to the conference final and a couple of game fives… Just to experience those big moments, the highs and lows, hopefully I can take what I learned there and use it this playoff run.”