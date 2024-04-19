Five Predators Players Have Never Been Playoff Tested; They're All Playing Better Than Ever

Kevin Lankinen
Watching Nashville’s backup netminder in action this season, it’s hard to believe that Lankinen has never played a second of postseason action, but indeed, the upcoming test with the Predators will be his first.
Lankinen was a steady presence for the Predators in 17 starts this season and closed his second campaign with Nashville with an 11-6-0 record, a 2.82 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.
Lankinen was a road warrior for the Predators this season, too, earning 10 of his 11 wins and posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average in some of the toughest places to play - Dallas, Edmonton, Carolina, Vegas, St. Louis and Florida among them.
No. 32 was a key contributor to Nashville’s historic 18-game point streak, winning all four of his starts and posting a .952 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average during the franchise-record streak from Feb. 17 to March 26.
That span, of course, included the first five-game road sweep in franchise history - which Lankinen saw through with wins in Vegas and Anaheim - and the record-breaker itself, which saw the Predators backup earn his first career shutout with Nashville.
“I feel good, and I've been feeling good for a long time,” Lankinen said. “I feel like all the work we put in with [Predators Goalie Coach Ben Vanderklok] is paying off now. I’m probably the most confident in my game that I've ever been. So, it's a good starting point, but obviously you’ve got to keep your head down, keep working hard and enjoy every experience that comes your way.”
It’s the same collection of evidence that made teammate Filip Forsberg assert that “[Lankinen] has never played a bad game since he signed with us,” that forecasts postseason success for No. 32, if he ever receives the nod.