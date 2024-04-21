They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Vancouver

Josi, O'Reilly, Brunette & More Share Thoughts Ahead of Game 1 at Rogers Arena

ROR
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here at last. 

In just a few hours, the Nashville Predators will begin their quest for Lord Stanley against an old postseason foe in the Vancouver Canucks.

The Predators have only met the Canucks in the playoffs once before, after advancing to the Second Round for the first time in franchise history in 2011. While that series ultimately went Vancouver’s way in six games, the Predators will look to reverse their fortune against the Pacific Division champions this go-around.

Before the puck drops for Game One on Sunday, dig into some of the Predators’ best quotes from Friday and Saturday’s practice availabilities below:

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on facing Vancouver: 

“[It’s] pretty scary. They’ve been one of the top teams in the League all year, and we haven't seen them in a long time but we’ve watched enough of their games to know how deadly they are. They’ve got a lot of weapons and one of the best goalies in the League, so it's going to be a great challenge for us.”

Brunette Previews Game One vs. Vancouver

Roman Josi on facing Vancouver: 

“They're a great team. Obviously they won their Division and had an amazing year. They’ve got a lot of skill, a great goaltender, good D-core. I mean, they're just a really, really complete team and they play a fast game and obviously had a great season. So, it's going to be really hard.”

Josi Previews Game One vs. Vancouver

Ryan O’Reilly on setting the tone in Game One: 

“Whatever game is in front of us is the most important one, and we want to get off to a good start. It's a chance for us to set the tone for the series and it’s not won in the first game, but we can start chipping away. We want to start wearing them down and making it difficult on them. They’re a good team, but we're good too. It's going to be a fun challenge and you have to kind of get excited for it, start preparing and lean into it.”

O'Reilly Previews Game One vs. Vancouver

Ryan McDonagh on the value of postseason experience: 

“I think it for sure helps. You remember moments and your mindset. You understand that it's a long series and you have to be invested right from the start, and that things pay off in the long run if you keep doing them, keep being detailed and stay with what makes your team successful. It might not happen right away, you might get four or five good looks and they're not going in, but you've got to stay with it. And our group has proven that we can do that in any kind of game. So you focus on yourself, for sure, you understand your opponent and their strengths and do the right things to give yourself a chance to win every night.”

McDonagh Previews Game One vs. Vancouver

Luke Schenn on the intensity of Round One:

“It's madness… Just as far as the first period or so goes, sometimes guys forget there's a puck out there. You're just playing with so much emotion that’s been built up, obviously it's a long season. Personally, I probably know the emotion that's going to be in this building [on Sunday] with the build up, and it's exciting. Both teams are fired up for this.”

Schenn Previews Game One vs. Vancouver

Brunette on his young players enjoying the moment: 

“I think we have tremendous leadership and some guys who have been on long runs and we're going to lean on them heavily to help out. And I think for those kids, just looking back to my first playoff game, just enjoy it. It's a great opportunity, it’s the best time to play this time of year, you're in an unbelievable building and a Canadian hotbed of hockey. What more can you ask for? So I don't think it's pressure, I think they should enjoy it because it's so hard to get to this spot and you never know when you’ll get back. And pressure is overrated. Just enjoy the moment. And the more repetition you get, the more you get it, the more fun it will be.”

Roman Josi on the Predators returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

“It's great to be back. Obviously, last year we didn't make it and it's such a privilege to be able to play in the playoffs. You saw that last year, when you're not in and then you have to watch. And it's never easy to make the playoffs, we don't take it for granted. We're grateful that we’re able to be here and compete again. It's such a fun time, so it's awesome to be back.”

Related Content

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game One

Three Predators Players Have Won the Stanley Cup; Here's Why They Say Round One is So Difficult

Instant Analysis: Predators Set to Face Canucks in First Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

News Feed

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Game One

Three Predators Players Have Won the Stanley Cup; Here's Why They Say Round One is So Difficult

Roman Josi Deserves to Win the Norris Trophy Again - Here's Why

Nashville Predators Unveil First Round Playoff Fan Activities

Predators Recall Gustavs Grigals from Atlanta (ECHL)

Five Predators Players Have Never Been Playoff Tested; They're All Playing Better Than Ever

Instant Analysis: Predators Set to Face Canucks in First Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Predators Captain Roman Josi Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

17th Annual Preds Foundation Wine Festival Raises Nearly $100,000 for Charitable Causes in Middle Tennessee

Lauzon Breaks NHL Hits Record as Predators Fall to Penguins, 4-2

GAME DAY: Preds at Penguins, April 15

Nashville Jr. Preds 16U Girls and 18U Boys Earn Tournament Championships

Playoff Bound & Performing Better Than Ever, the Predators Point to Andrew Brunette: 'He Deserves a Ton of Credit'

Josi, Novak Power Predators to 6-4 Win Over Blue Jackets

Predators Reassign Troy Grosenick to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Blue Jackets vs. Preds, April 13

Forsberg Breaks Predators Single-Season Goals Record, Notches 10th Career Hat Trick in 5-1 Win Over Blackhawks

Predators Recall Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee (AHL)