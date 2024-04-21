They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Vancouver

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here at last.

In just a few hours, the Nashville Predators will begin their quest for Lord Stanley against an old postseason foe in the Vancouver Canucks.

The Predators have only met the Canucks in the playoffs once before, after advancing to the Second Round for the first time in franchise history in 2011. While that series ultimately went Vancouver’s way in six games, the Predators will look to reverse their fortune against the Pacific Division champions this go-around.

Before the puck drops for Game One on Sunday, dig into some of the Predators’ best quotes from Friday and Saturday’s practice availabilities below:

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on facing Vancouver:

“[It’s] pretty scary. They’ve been one of the top teams in the League all year, and we haven't seen them in a long time but we’ve watched enough of their games to know how deadly they are. They’ve got a lot of weapons and one of the best goalies in the League, so it's going to be a great challenge for us.”