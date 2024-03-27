The Man Behind the Camera: John Russell Reflects on 25 Years Capturing Smashville History

As Roman Josi stashed the overtime-winner into the net to seal Nashville’s come-from-behind victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, behind the glass just a feet away, another Predators legend was hard at work.

It’s from that same spot - beneath the iconic Pred Head and to the left of Juuse Saros’ net - that Day One Predators photographer John Russell has immortalized virtually every moment in Smashville history - Tuesday’s thrilling overtime win included.

Of course, much like Nashville’s captain, Russell prefers to stay out of the spotlight, opting to employ a quiet modesty whenever possible.

“If you looked at my stuff early on, you'd be thinking, ‘What is this guy doing shooting hockey,’ because I was kind of new to it,” Russell said. “Bill Wippert is the team photographer with the Buffalo Sabres, and he's been doing it for something like 40 years. I shot a few games with him when I interned at the newspaper, because he worked there as well, and I learned a lot from him. But coming here and being the team photographer, I had no clue what I was doing other than just trying to take really good pictures.”

With a quarter century of Smashville memories captured by the opening and closing of his shutter, Russell has certainly succeeded in his original quest.

Curated below are some of Russell’s favorite photographs - some more recognizable franchise moments than others - with commentary on each from the photographer himself.

Note: Click the full screen button in the lower right corner of each gallery to view the original uncropped images.

Welcome to Smashville

Like all Day One Predators employees, the fun for Russell didn’t officially begin until Oct. 10, 1998.

“For the first game, I just remember the excitement, the energy in the arena,” Russell said. “And I was nervous, I’d never shot an opening night. There's so many things going on, like the red carpet walk, and I was just not wanting to miss anything and trying to capture everything. So, it was just a lot of excitement.”