Presents, Puppies & Parties: Inside the Preds Foundation's 25 Years of Community Impact

Similar to a special teams unit, the group’s younger contributors, first-year rookie Callan and third-year pro Abby, lean on their veterans, 13-year vet Kristen and 19-year vet Rebecca, for support.

“Rebecca and Kristen are so valuable and good at their jobs because they have such great institutional knowledge, and that's more of a hurdle for me,” Sheridan said. “But when you can use that knowledge of where your needs are to fit it into our organization and our mission, that's where it becomes just a moment of magic.”

Of course, there’s more to the relationship than just work. A peek inside the Preds Foundation group chat will yield plenty of work talk but also plenty of chatter on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s whereabouts in recent weeks. Naturally.

“Whenever I talk to people about what we do, I always say that I'm with my department more than I am with my own family,” King said. “So, the relationship and the friendship that we have has to be genuine.”

“It feels like a group of friends almost more than like coworkers or colleagues,” Abby Helper said. “We do spend so much time together that it's so helpful to know more about someone than just them from a work standpoint.”

Smashville’s Helpers

When it comes to Abby, there’s plenty her coworkers know already.

After all, the daughter of Gerry Helper lived and breathed Predators hockey from day one and grew up alongside the same people she’d one day call colleagues.

“I remember early on, I would bring my three-legged miniature pinscher to the office,” King recalled. “On Saturdays, we'd come in and work and Abby and her sister would play with the dog.”

Scooter, the Min Pin in question, had a habit of wandering into restricted areas.

“He ran into the weight room and David Legwand was in there,” Abby said. “And I was like, ‘Well, I can't go in there, I'm not allowed.’ And so David picked Scooter up and awkwardly carried him out.”

Visits to dad’s office weren’t all about wrangling pets, though. With plenty of work to be done, Gerry would often find ways for his daughter to chip in.

“We didn't have enough arms and legs to get some of these projects done, and we needed all the arms and legs we could get,” Gerry Helper said. “So if this young person in high school or college can help out, great. And if it exposes her to this stuff, that was a bonus.”

Stuffing envelopes for donation requests turned into overseeing the Foundation table during games, which turned into grant visits with Rebecca and Kristen.

By the time higher-ed and those daunting college internships rolled around, Abby’s path was clear.

“I always say, you can't teach someone that - either you love it or you don't,” King said. “And she just kind of fell in love with that side of the business.”

Retired since December 2021, Gerry knows his legacy in Smashville will continue as his daughter builds one of her own.

“It is a great source of pride,” Gerry said. “Having my daughter be able to carry on in one of the areas that I worked in, it’s pretty special.”

What It’s All About

Growing up, there was one thing Abby never got the chance to help out with.

To her disappointment, the Foundation’s grant presentation ceremony, the culmination of all the year’s hard work and fundraising, was almost always scheduled during school.

These days, however, the pair of Helpers are always in attendance. After all, the impactful program now carries the family namesake.

“It's a little hard to find the words to describe it,” Abby said. “A lot of the charities know my dad's name, and they might not know who he is, but they'll know the last name. So [if I introduce myself], they'll say, ‘Oh my gosh, is your dad Gerry Helper?’… That moment alone is really cool, because I just see all of my dad's work and how much passion he had and how much he loved the organization and the city.”

It’s no doubt even better knowing the good Helper Grants have done. In its 25-year history, the program has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of deserving local non-profits.