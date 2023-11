On Wednesday, Nov. 22 the Nashville Predators will proudly welcome retired General Manager David Poile back to Smashville to celebrate his storied 51-year career in the National Hockey League and his service to the sport of hockey in Middle Tennessee and across the United States.

Before Poile steps into the spotlight Wednesday, he was asked to recount some of his most cherished memories from his 25 years at the helm of the Predators organization and his 51 years in the NHL.