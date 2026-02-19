Predators Recall Matt Murray From Milwaukee (AHL) 

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 19, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Matt Murray from Milwaukee (AHL). Murray will join the Predators as the “Practice Goaltender” while goaltender Juuse Saros competes for Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Murray, 28 (2/2/98), has played in 29 games this season for Milwaukee, posting a 12-14-2 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and two shutouts. This is his second season with the Admirals – in 2024-25, he led the AHL in wins (28) and save percentage (.932) en route to earning a spot on the league’s Second All-Star Team.

Undrafted, Murray has totaled a career record of 77-50-14 in the AHL with a 2.49 goals-against average. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts, all with the Dallas Stars.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.