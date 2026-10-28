Ahead of Golden Hall Induction, Trotz Reminisces on Time With Nashville, Thanks Preds Fans for Support

How much do the Nashville Predators mean to Barry Trotz?

Well, he’s got ink.

“It means a lot to be a part of this franchise, because I spent a lot of time here, and [I consider it to be] my franchise,” Trotz said. “And when you talk about tattoos on your body, this franchise is tattooed on my body.”

That appreciation will be reciprocated back to Trotz on Thursday evening when the organization inducts their former head coach and general manager into the Preds Golden Hall as the sole member of the Class of 2026.

Trotz will join Nashville legends David Poile, Pekka Rinne, Shea Weber, Pete Weber and Terry Crisp as members of the Hall in its third season of existence as a way to honor those who have made an indelible impact in franchise history.

And when it comes to Trotz, he’s done as much as anyone to help hockey thrive in Tennessee.

The first head coach in team history, Trotz was behind the Predators bench for the club’s first 15 seasons of existence and took them from the bottom of the standings in the early days to one of the League’s perennial playoff clubs.

After departing for coaching jobs in Washington and Long Island, Trotz returned to Nashville in 2023 to succeed Poile as the team’s second general manager, a role he held for three more seasons until he announced his plans to retire last winter.

In total, he spent almost two decades in an official capacity with the club that saw him become one of the game’s elite coaches - and solidify his spot on an all-time list where he ranks fifth in NHL history with 914 coaching victories.

That number would’ve been tough to imagine when Poile hired Trotz to run the Preds bench back in 1998, and as most do, it wasn’t long before he fell in love with his new team and city.

“This franchise, to me, is everything, really,” Trotz said ahead of his induction. “It gave me an opportunity…and probably the number one thing is seeing where it started and where it ended up. Where it started was in a non-traditional market, not knowing if we were going to make it. I mean, history was that we were moving to Hamilton, [Ontario], and it was able to stay, stabilize, have success, and now it is a big part of the community. That, to me, is everything because this is my home.”

Born in Dauphin, Manitoba, Trotz began his coaching career as an assistant with the University of Manitoba in 1984. From there, he rose the ranks as a coach and a scout before landing head coaching jobs with the Baltimore Skipjacks, and then the Portland Pirates, of the American Hockey League.

In 1997, Poile called and changed his life forever.

“David hired me, and I was one of the first four or five employees,” Trotz recalled. “I mean, our offices were a big room. There's wires hanging from the ceiling onto a phone on a temporary table, and you’re going, ‘How are we going to become a franchise?’ And now a number of years later, and it's a wonderful franchise, and I got to see it from the ground up. I mean, I was part of ordering the color of the carpets back then, and designing dressing rooms and stuff.”