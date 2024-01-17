Gnash Brings 25 Years of Happiness & Hijinks to Smashville

Smashville, as we celebrate the Nashville Predators 25th Anniversary season, we would be remiss to not discuss the true cornerstone of this organization.

He is not only the face of the franchise, but, let’s be honest, the real reason Bridgestone Arena is packed on a nightly basis. Honestly, this writer doesn’t see the team having any kind of success without this sole individual in Nashville. I am, of course, referring to Gnash, the Predators loveable, smart, athletic, strong, generous, affectionate, charming, courageous, graceful, amusing and extremely humble mascot.

Gnash has attended every Preds home game since the inaugural season in 1998. He has been a fan favorite from day one and holds the record for most plushies sold at the team store during this time. And it’s not just the fans who adore Gnash, celebrities ask Gnash for pictures. Even great athletes get star struck in his presence. Did you know Gnash once defeated Wayne Gretzky in a game of one-on-one hockey? Sure, it was bubble hockey, but hockey nonetheless.

When the Predators needed a sellout, Gnash climbed to the top of the Bridgestone Arena spire and pledged to not come down until the next home game sold out. He was there for 10 days through March storms and tornado warnings, but because of his efforts, the game was sold out and Gnash rappelled down the tower to open the doors for the fans. Indeed, over the years Gnash has broken bones for Smashville. Broken paws, collarbones, ribs and even a leg couldn’t keep this Herculean specimen from showing up for the fans and supporting the boys in Gold. If Gnash has nine lives, he has given multiple to Smashville over the last 25 years and does not regret doing so.

Gnash reportedly taught the Voice of the Predators Pete Weber how to call games and utilize his voice so the people not in attendance could enjoy the game at home or work. Since working with Pete, Gnash has pledged to let his actions speak for him and seldom makes any noise. Like a great channel catfish forging upstream, Gnash upholds his vow of silence with great resilience and stoic determination.

Speaking of catfish, did you know that the first one thrown onto the ice at 501 Broadway was actually Gnash’s lunch? As the story goes, Gnash’s freezer had broken and the cat was looking for a place to keep it cool. He didn’t know that his action would start one of the greatest traditions in hockey… Or did he?

Of course, Gnash is also a cat of the people. You probably know that Gnash attends birthdays for all ages on a weekly basis, but that’s not all. Over the last 25 years, Gnash has walked brides down the aisle, gone to proms as a date, helped with gender reveal parties, drawn names for the first pick of fantasy sports drafts and even walked kids to school on their first day so they wouldn’t be scared.

Gnash also cares for the well-being of his community. Every year during GnashVegas Casino Night, Gnash puts his expert poker skills to work and rakes in piles of winnings for the Predators Foundation. No one has a better poker face than Gnash. Opponents simply cannot get a good read on him. Many have tried, none have succeeded.

For his commitment to his community and his favorite team, Gnash was voted inaugural Mascot of the year by the NHL. Similar to country music legend Garth Brooks pulling his name from CMA Entertainer of the year category, Gnash has done the same, asking that others be considered for the award moving forward. It just wouldn’t be fair.

How about a lesser-known story? Last year, Predators CEO Sean Henry and President Michelle Kennedy came to Gnash and made sure it was OK that they put a statue of Pekka Rinne outside the arena before his. Gnash, being the agreeable cat that he is, obliged. After all, Pekka is retired, and Gnash isn’t. Gnash felt it would be silly to have a statue when he is still in his prime. That being the case, Pekka made for a sufficient second choice.

In conclusion, we are all extremely lucky to have Gnash in Smashville. Would it even be Smashville without Gnash? This reporter doesn’t think so.

Written by anonymous.

Definitely not Gnash.