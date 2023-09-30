News Feed

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Regions Bank Named the Official Bank of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Nashville Visits Tampa Bay to Wrap Up Home-and-Home Preseason Exhibition Series

DSC00992
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators will head to AMALIE Arena on Saturday for a rematch with the Lightning following Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Tampa Bay at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds are still seeking their first win of the 2023 preseason, after dropping both ends of a split-squad doubleheader against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Roster Report

General Manager Barry Trotz announced on Friday that the team had assigned defenseman Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon (WHL). Nashville’s training camp roster is now down from 61 players to 53 – 29 forwards, 18 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated training camp roster can be found here.

Of the 53 players attending Preds training camp, 20 will dress for Saturday’s exhibition game. Nashville’s roster for the game vs. Tampa Bay can be found here.

Forward Juuso Parssinen will be making his 2023 NHL preseason debut against the Lightning, after previously being considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Parssinen got a taste of game action in the Gold Star Showcase intrasquad scrimmage Thursday at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.

Last Time Out

The Preds dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime to Tampa Bay in Wednesday’s preseason matchup in Nashville. All three goals were scored on the power play – including Tyler Motte’s OT game winner – and both teams racked up a combined total of 22 penalty minutes.

Watch & Listen

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Fans may also listen to the game on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber and Hal Gill on the call and pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Max Herz.

Sept. 30 at TBL - Roster
- 0.06 MB
Download Sept. 30 at TBL - Roster
2023 Training Camp Roster - Sept. 29[24]
- 0.1 MB
Download 2023 Training Camp Roster - Sept. 29[24]