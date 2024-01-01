Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023

March 28

Just hours removed from the tragic shooting at the Covenant School back home, the Predators band together in Boston and get the job done for their city.

By a 2-1 decision, the Predators snap the first-place Bruins’ seven-game win streak and hand the home team their fourth regulation loss at TD Garden of the 2022-23 season. The result, however, meant so much more for the team in Gold.

"It wasn't [just another game]," Ryan McDonagh said. "And quite frankly, there really are no words that you can say about what went on yesterday in Nashville and it's just a tragedy for those families and everybody affected. You don't really realize it until you have kids of your own… [When] it happens close to home, it's definitely different."

Both teams wear Covenant School helmet decals, while TD Garden held a moment of silence and displayed the names of the lives lost before the game.

The Predators additionally provide another moment of inspiration before the game as they welcome fan Caleb Miele into the visitors’ locker room to read the starting lineup on his 17th birthday.