Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023

NHL Draft & Awards, Franchise Records & New Faces Highlight Previous 12 Months in SMASHVILLE

2023 in Review
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Another calendar year has come and gone, and with it another unforgettable 12 months, stuffed with a number of thrilling SMASHVILLE memories and milestones.

As we turn the page and step into 2024, let’s take a quick look back at some of the best Nashville Predators moments of 2023:

GettyImages-1454504651

Jan. 5

Juuse Saros establishes a franchise record for the most saves in a single game, stopping 64 shots en route to a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

"It's a nice feeling, most of all to get the two points,” Saros said. “It was a sweaty night, but nice to get the win... That was kind of the theme of the game and they're that kind of a team too. So I had to guess it was not going to slow down."

GettyImages-1456243187

Jan. 12

Predators goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov turns away 31 shots in his NHL debut, a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. 

"It's an unreal emotion [to play] my first game in the NHL,” Askarov said. “It's awesome - awesome. Yeah, we lost, but I think I'll remember this game forever."

Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
/

Best of Juuse Saros at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Feb. 2-3

Saros represents the Predators in Sunrise, Fla., at the second NHL All-Star weekend of his career. While the netminder would make 12 saves to propel his Central Division squad to the final against the Atlantic Division, the highlight of the weekend came during the skills competition as Saros sank a 200-foot shot into the opposite net.

The goal, and his ensuing celebration, were both reminiscent of Saros’ former teammate and mentor.

"I was just trying to remember how [Pekka] used to do it," Saros laughed.

Feb. 22

Bridgestone Arena is named Arena of the Year by Pollstar Magazine for the third time since 2014.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Pollstar as Arena of the Year for the third time,” Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This accomplishment truly reflects our staff and the hard work they put in every day to create an unmatched experience in SMASHVILLE. We strive to make 501 Broadway a highlight of the tour or season for performers and athletes – thank you to all the artists, managers, agents, promoters and fans for supporting Bridgestone Arena every year.”

Poile Retirement Announce

Feb. 26

After a 51-year career in the NHL and 25 with the Nashville Predators, the winningest general manager in League history, David Poile, announces his retirement and names former Head Coach Barry Trotz his successor.

"There are three ingredients that I think really make us successful in life," Poile said. "Number one is who you married… Number two, the job that you love. I've had the only job I have ever wanted for 51 years. And number three, where you live…What do they call that when three things are all lined up in hockey? A hat trick - and I've scored a true hat trick [in life] and couldn't be more grateful."

Evangelista Debut

Feb. 28

In front of a large group of friends and family, Predators prospect Luke Evangelista makes his NHL debut against  the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. 

"It's a new chapter," Luke’s father Andrew said. "He went to London and after three years he loved the organization and the charities that he took part in. He became the captain of that organization after a very tough rookie season, and we're looking forward to seeing that same development [with the Preds] the more time he spends here. And he loves it here, so it's a great beginning."

Evangelista would tally his first two career goals on March 6 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Afanasyev Debut

March 11

Predators offensive Egor Afanasyev makes his NHL debut as the Predators rout the Los Angeles Kings, 2-1, at Crypto.com Arena.

"It was definitely always the goal, but when I got that call it didn't feel real,” Afanasyev said. “And thanks to all the coaching staff and all the guys for support, it was awesome. Then getting the win feels good too."

The forward would tally his first career goal less than a month later in a 3-2 shootout win over the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena.

March 12

After registering two assists in Nashville's 5-4 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks, Predators Captain Roman Josi hits the 600-point mark, becoming the second-fastest active NHL defenseman to reach the milestone.

Rinne Time Capsule

March 21

The Predators bury a time capsule dedicated to Pekka Rinne at the site where a bronze statue of the franchise goaltender will be placed days later. The capsule, which will be reopened in 35 years, contains memorabilia, trinkets and letters from fans.

"It's hard to appreciate Pekka Rinne's legacy here without first acknowledging the incredible relationship he's enjoyed with our fans," Predators CEO Sean Henry said. "There really is this love affair for him. So we thought, 'You can't put a statue of Pekka on the plaza without putting that love underneath it."

Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling
/

Pekka Rinne Statue Unveiling

March 25

The Predators unveil a life-sized bronze statue of Rinne - sculpted by Day One Season Ticket Citizen and Clarksville firefighter Scott Wise - at its permanent location on the Bridgestone Arena plaza. In attendance are Pekka's friends, family and former teammates - as well as several hundred fans.

"I feel so humbled," Rinne said. "A guy from Kempele, Finland, a small city, and to come to Nashville and 16-17 years later have a statue, and the relationship I have with the organization, the city of Nashville, the fans … It means the world to me. It's not just a statue. Obviously, it's a lot more. But it is very meaningful."

GettyImages-1249793598

March 28

Just hours removed from the tragic shooting at the Covenant School back home, the Predators band together in Boston and get the job done for their city.

By a 2-1 decision, the Predators snap the first-place Bruins’ seven-game win streak and hand the home team their fourth regulation loss at TD Garden of the 2022-23 season. The result, however, meant so much more for the team in Gold. 

"It wasn't [just another game]," Ryan McDonagh said. "And quite frankly, there really are no words that you can say about what went on yesterday in Nashville and it's just a tragedy for those families and everybody affected. You don't really realize it until you have kids of your own… [When] it happens close to home, it's definitely different."

Both teams wear Covenant School helmet decals, while TD Garden held a moment of silence and displayed the names of the lives lost before the game. 

The Predators additionally provide another moment of inspiration before the game as they welcome fan Caleb Miele into the visitors’ locker room to read the starting lineup on his 17th birthday.

Stastney Debut

April 1

Predators prospect Spencer Stastney makes his NHL debut as Nashville faces the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena. Stastney would score his first NHL goal against the Blues on Nov. 24.

"I was just trying to soak it all in and just have fun,” Stastney said. “This is something I've looked forward to for a while and I hoped it would come and it was just an amazing day. It was such a special night but to be with the guys and to be welcomed out there was really cool.”

Livingstone

April 6

After signing a one-year, entry-level contract with Nashville eight days earlier, defenseman Jake Livingstone makes his NHL debut in a home contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"It was huge,” Livingstone said. “I want to help this team and be a part of this playoff push and hopefully we can get it done on the road here. These next two games are huge. So obviously it's exciting to be put into that situation. It's meaningful hockey, not just your first game, but it's also a chance to get close to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so everybody wants to do that."

GettyImages-1239845428

April 7

Josi passes Paul Kariya for a franchise single-season record 86 points in a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Captain's record-breaking night ended with an assist on all three Nashville goals in front of a raucous Bridgestone Arena crowd. Josi accomplished the feat at 31 years old, the same age Kariya was back in his stellar 2005-06 season, but as a defender rather than a forward.

GettyImages-1251832156

April 14

During Poile’s final game as general manager, the Predators clear the bench and raise their sticks, while the fans inside Bridgestone Arena join in a standing ovation recognizing the storied career of Nashville’s first and only GM.

"I am incredibly proud of everything the Predators organization has accomplished in my time here - all the wins, our appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and winning the Presidents' Trophy, but I am most proud of helping develop SMASHVILLE into one of the best hockey markets in the National Hockey League,” Poile said. “And, while I will always be fiercely proud of those accomplishments, I will remain committed in my new role to help us achieve our ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup."

MKE Extension

May 3

The Predators extend their affiliation with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals through the 2024-25 season, ensuring that the road to SMASHVILLE will continue to run through Milwaukee.

On the same day, defenseman Mark Borowiecki announces his retirement from hockey. 

"A friend of mine who played a long, long time in the NHL asked me when I was a young player breaking into the league what I wanted my legacy to be," Borowiecki wrote in a retirement announcement post on social media. "He told me that being remembered as a good person and good teammate would always be far more important than any on ice accomplishments. I really hope that I have achieved that."

Head Coach Andrew Brunette Arrives in Smashville

© John Russell

May 31

Andrew Brunette is named the fourth head coach in franchise history. 

Brunette’s return ahead of Nashville’s 25th Anniversary season is marked by historical significance. A forward on the inaugural Predators team, Brunette tallied the first goal in franchise history while skating under Trotz and Poile.

"You can't put a price tag on people that care about you, people that are there for you and support you through all the different stages of your life," Brunette said. "And they've been there the whole time. So when an opportunity [arose] to come to Nashville and to work for those who brought me here, it was hard to say no… There were a lot of really good offers and teams, but this was the place that my heart was at and with the people I want to be with."

Gladiators Affiliation

June 6

On a sunny June afternoon in front of a buzzing crowd inside Duluth, Georgia's Gas South Arena, the Nashville Predators announce their affiliation with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

"It's really exciting," Predators Assistant General Manager Brian Poile said. "I think just for hockey itself, for Nashville and Atlanta to get together and to have this partnership is going to be fantastic… We hope we can have Gladiators fans become Predators fans and vice versa. It's a very special day."

June 26

Rinne is named the Predators newest European Development Coach and Scout. Rinne, the only player in franchise history to have his number retired, transitions into his new role after spending the previous season as a Special Alumni Advisor.

2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena
/

2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena

June 26

A cadre of the League’s biggest stars arrive in SMASHVILLE for the 2023 NHL Awards; it is the first time the ceremony has been held in Music City.

2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
2023 NHL Draft Day Two
/

2023 NHL Draft Day Two

June 28-29

Two days later, Bridgestone Arena plays host to the 2023 NHL Draft as the Predators make 11 selections: Matthew Wood, Tanner Molendyk, Felix Nilsson, Kalan Lind, Jesse Kiiskinen, Dylan MacKinnon, Joey Willis, Juha Jatkola, Sutter Muzzatti, Austin Roest and Aiden Fink.

On the last day of the draft, Poile makes his final pick as general manager, after acquiring a seventh-round pick via trade from New Jersey Devils GM and former Predators captain Tom Fitzgerald. With the 218th pick in the draft, Poile selects Fink and receives a standing ovation in return.

Trotz July 1

July 1

Poile hands the reins over to Trotz, who officially takes over as the second general manager in franchise history. 

"I'm hoping as the next general manager that I can perform the duties with the dignity and class and the professionalism that David has for so many years," Trotz said. "It'll be a tall task, but I'm up for the challenge."

20230706JR057

July 2

Borowiecki officially returns to SMASHVILLE as a pro development coach for the Predators.

F&M Bank Arena

July 15

F&M Bank Arena, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose event center, opens its doors in Clarksville, Tenn. The facility will serve as the home for Austin Peay State University's men's and women's basketball programs, as well as a brand new single-sheet Ford Ice Center facility.

NSH Regions

Sept. 25

The Predators and Bridgestone Arena announce Regions Bank as the official sponsor of the team and the venue. Regions also becomes the first jersey patch partner in franchise history and the presenter of the Predators historic 25th Anniversary season.

GettyImages-1721542460
GettyImages-1721533070
GettyImages-1721535666
GettyImages-1721536879
GettyImages-1721539395
GettyImages-1721538955
GettyImages-1721530374
GettyImages-1721529130
JR106364
JR106322
JR106295
GettyImages-1721538656
GettyImages-1721144883
GettyImages-1721527686
GettyImages-1721362748
GettyImages-1721528195
GettyImages-1721526780
GettyImages-1721525427
GettyImages-1721525930
GettyImages-1721522343
GettyImages-1721361967
GettyImages-1721360637
GettyImages-1721360882
GettyImages-1721359969
GettyImages-1721362440
GettyImages-1721357483
GettyImages-1721358828
GettyImages-1721359736
GettyImages-1721358025
GettyImages-1721260646
GettyImages-1721356838
GettyImages-1721356639
GettyImages-1721257242
GettyImages-1721256811
GettyImages-1721259558
GettyImages-1721255712
GettyImages-1721139053
GettyImages-1721141971
GettyImages-1721145155
GettyImages-1721253459
GettyImages-1721143595
/

Home Opener: Kraken vs. Predators

Photos from the Nashville Predators 2023-24 home opener against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Oct. 12. Photos by John Russell.

Oct. 12

Saros earns the 21st shutout of his career and Brunette his first win behind Nashville’s bench as the Predators topple the Seattle Kraken 3-0 in their 2023-24 home opener.

“I thought the sacrifices and the will of our group tonight was pretty impressive, and it has been all of training camp,” Brunette said. “You kind of knew it, but tonight to see it live in action - the shot blocking, the relentless pursuit of pucks, all the things we talked about - you could see the signs that it was coming. But I was really impressed with the sacrifice of bodies… As a coach, that’s pretty good to see.”

GettyImages-1763966906

Nov. 4

Predators prospect Marc Del Gaizo makes his NHL debut and tallies his first career point as the Predators defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Rogers Place.

"Leading up to the moment, it didn’t really sink in, but during the anthem and the warm-ups and the lap, I was just thinking of my family out there and got a little bit emotional,” Del Gaizo said. “I can't thank them enough. They weren't able to make it, but they were there with me. I can't thank my mom and dad and my two brothers enough for everything."

GettyImages-1797518057
GettyImages-1797518105
GettyImages-1797518068
GettyImages-1797517901
GettyImages-1797517846
GettyImages-1797517825
GettyImages-1797517680
GettyImages-1797517805
JAR02891 copy
/

David Poile Retirement Ceremony

Photos from former Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile's special pregame retirement ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Photos by John Russell.

Nov. 22

Ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames, the Predators honor Poile with a special pregame ceremony. The ceremony concludes as a banner commemorating Poile’s astonishing career is raised into a permanent location in the Bridgestone Arena rafters. 

“The Predators really treated me fantastic,” Poile said at a celebration luncheon ahead of the ceremony. “From the ownership to the media, everything has been really, really good. I don't think I could ask for anything more, and I'm not asking for anything more. It was a really good time of my life and will continue to be because I'm an advisor for the Predators and I will always have a relationship with predators and I will always live in Nashville… I'm just so fortunate and so, so lucky.”

Nov. 28

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber calls his 2,000th game, as Nashville collects two points in a 3-2 overtime thriller over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

GettyImages-1843526826

Dec. 12

Scoring a game-winning tally 18 seconds into overtime, Forsberg surpasses David Legwand for sole possession of the franchise’s all-time overtime goals record (10). Two nights later, Forsberg does it again, netting the game-winner 33 seconds into OT. 

Forsberg sets a career-high in overtime tallies (3) and becomes the fourth player in NHL history to score three opening-minute overtime goals in a season (Jonathan Toews, 2019-20; Leon Draisaitl, 2018-19; Brad Marchand, 2017-18). Forsberg additionally becomes the fourth player in League history to score an opening-minute overtime goal in consecutive games (Travis Konecny, Jan. 21-23, 2018; Jonathan Toews, Oct. 24-26, 2015; Tom Poti, Dec. 29-30, 2003).

JAR01772
JAR01804
JAR01792
JAR01833
JAR01834
JAR01835
JAR01837
JAR01606
JR103177
JAR01840
JAR01839
JAR01838
JAR01753
JR103176
JAR01733
JAR01663
JAR01593
JAR01914
JAR01864
JAR01850
JAR01913
FathersTripGroup2
FathersTripGroup1
JAR02293
JAR02284
JAR02256
JAR02236
JAR02266
JAR02180
JAR02191
JAR02148
JAR02207
JAR02201
JAR02220
JAR02143
JAR02133
JAR02125
JAR02403
JAR02420
JAR02401
JAR02402
JAR03188
JAR03186
JAR03187
JR103737
JR103761
JR103377
JR103365
JR103364
JR103541
JR103448
JR103521
JR103392
JAR03511
JAR03510
JAR03509
JAR03258
JAR03227
JAR03205
JAR03195
JAR03200
JAR03512
JAR03228
JAR03189
JAR03169
JAR03185
JAR03135
JAR03533
JAR03710
/

Fathers Trip 2023

Photos from the Nashville Predators Fathers Trip to Philadelphia, PA on Dec. 20 & 21, 2023. Photos by John Russell.

Dec. 20

The Predators depart for Philadelphia with their dads in tow for the annual team fathers trip. Luke Schenn’s father Jeff notches his 20th such trip, while rookies including Andrew Evangelista, John Novak and Manny Tomasino enjoy their very first NHL trip. 

“It's really special,” Luke Evangelista said. “If you told us that we'd be doing this 20 years ago, I don't think we’d believe it. It's just really special for both of us, and I wouldn't be in this position without him. So, it's good that we can share this one this week.”

JR107571

Dec. 21

In front of their dads, the Predators notch a plethora of career milestones in a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Saros earns his 162nd career win and becomes the second winningest goaltender in franchise history behind Rinne (369). Philip Tomasino records his first career two-goal game, Colton Sissons his 100th assist, Cole Smith his first career shorthanded goal and Tommy Novak his 100th career game.

GettyImages-1880771437

Dec. 27 

After being called up from the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) in the morning, Yaroslav Askarov enters Nashville’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the third period and turns away six shots in his Bridgestone Arena debut.

“It’s always fun to play in Nashville,” Askarov said. “Right now I have more experience, I just played in the AHL playoffs and played a lot last season and this season… I feel more confident and feel like I’m ready to play now.”

GettyImages-1896146191

Dec. 30

Askarov receives the second start of his NHL career as the Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. 

The 21-year-old netminder turns away 25 shots in regulation, denies two more in his first-ever overtime and stops Washington Capitals forwards and fellow countrymen Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Ovechkin in his first shootout to grab the 3-2 win for his team and the first of his NHL career.

“It’s awesome,” Askarov said. “It’s the best feeling after you win… It’s crazy. I can’t even say now…I need more time to think about it.”

Earlier in the game, Josi scores on the power play and records his 166th career goal, tying former captain Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

GettyImages-459305655 (1)

“Shea has been such a huge inspiration for me,” Josi said. “He was my first captain… And almost everything I learned was from Shea. He was an amazing leader for me to come up and learn from him. And he's such a great friend of mine, and I'm very thankful for him. I wouldn't be here without him and without everything that I learned from him. To have him as a leader when I came up in the NHL was a blessing for me.”

News Feed

Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)
Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout

Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout
GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30

GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30
Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings

Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings
GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, Dec. 29

GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, Dec. 29
This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December
Askarov Makes Bridgestone Arena Debut as Predators Fall to Hurricanes, 5-2

Askarov Makes Bridgestone Arena Debut as Predators Fall to Hurricanes, 5-2
Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators

Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators
Predators Recall Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee (AHL)
GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27
Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin

Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin
Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars
GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23
'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games

'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games
Saros Becomes Second-Winningest Predators Goaltender, Tomasino Tallies Twice in 4-2 Win Over Flyers

Saros Becomes Second-Winningest Predators Goaltender, Tomasino Tallies Twice in 4-2 Win Over Flyers
Luke, We Are Your Fathers: Veteran Jeff Schenn & Rookie Andrew Evangelista Hit the Road on the Predators Dads Trip

Luke, We Are Your Fathers: Dads Trip Veteran Jeff Schenn & Rookie Andrew Evangelista Hit the Road with the Predators
GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, Dec. 21

GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, Dec. 21
'We Were the First to Do It': How Barry Trotz & David Poile's Fathers Trip Became an NHL Tradition

'We Were the First to Do It': How Barry Trotz & David Poile's Fathers Trip Became an NHL Tradition