Preds Reflect On Season That Was, Share Optimism for What's to Come

Some form of the word “disappointment” was uttered perhaps more than any other on Monday evening as members of the Nashville Predators reflected on the final outcome of the season that was.
Disappointment they weren't still playing hockey games in late April. Disappointment they missed clinching a playoff spot by just four points. Disappointment in knowing a better start to the season almost certainly would’ve yielded a different result.
But following their final exit meetings at Bridgestone Arena before departing for the offseason, those feelings of defeat still managed to share plenty of space with notes of optimism for what’s to come in the days, weeks and months ahead.
The 2025-26 iteration of the Predators saw a club that occupied the basement of the NHL sometime in November only to dig their way out by “winning the week” one week at a time.
So, while the consensus remained that a slow start did them in once more - and that fact would need to be addressed internally before the puck drops again in the fall - the hope was present thanks to what this group accomplished in recent months to prove the kind of team they believed they always could be.
“We showed progress, especially down the stretch - showed that there's a lot of youth and a lot of excitement in that,” Preds Alternate Captain Filip Forsberg said. “We’ve shown that some of us old farts still have some good hockey in us, and obviously not slowing down anytime soon… I think it's pretty clear that we have something exciting coming, especially down the stretch the last few games, and obviously, we’d love to keep building on that.”