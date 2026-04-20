Preds Reflect On Season That Was, Share Optimism for What's to Come

According to those who were privy to team meetings held Monday, that’s the thinking from management and ownership entering an offseason that will include at least one major point of change.

With current Preds General Manager Barry Trotz having announced last winter his intention to retire, and with the search for a new GM currently ongoing, a fresh voice will soon be making decisions in the organization’s top hockey chair.

What changes ultimately come with that new role remain to be seen, but as of now, the plan doesn’t seem to be deviating from the goal of finding a way right back into the postseason come next spring.

“We had some meetings today, and I think the message was, the expectation is still to be a competitive team and to push for the playoffs,” Preds Alternate Captain Steven Stamkos said. “So, I don't anticipate any huge changes. We've kind of talked about, is there going to be a rebuild? And I think that's probably safe to say not going to be the case. I think we all want to be part of the solution… So, there's going to be some changes, for sure, but I think the overall message that was portrayed to us today was, ‘Let's have a great summer and let's get off to a really good start next year and push for the playoffs, because that's what every team's goal is every year.’”

The comparison between last season’s autopsy and the current edition looks much different as well.

Two seasons ago, the Predators underperformed and were out of playoff contention months before the schedule concluded. This time around, they were still alive until the penultimate game of the campaign.

Yes, the goal of clinching a spot still wasn’t attained this time around, and while that almost leads to a greater sense of wondering what could have been, it also delivers greater reason to believe in the potential of the team in the years to come.

“We went through lots of stuff as a group these last couple years, and we got through it,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Monday. “Going into next year, [we understand] it's going to be hard as heck again, and we’ve all got to stay on the boat. But these are things hopefully we learned, and we can grow from going into next year. But the belief that we're not far, we proved we weren't far.

“So, there should be an excitement level with our group. We're seeing our young kids come through and get better and play bigger roles. So, I think there's a lot of excitement in talking to all the older guys today. They feel that way, and leaving this season, they have something to prove, and a little bit of a different something to prove… Now, we’ve got to prove who we are again next year. I'm excited for that, and I think they're really excited for that.”