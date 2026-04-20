Preds Reflect On Season That Was, Share Optimism for What's to Come

Players Say Playoffs Remain Goal for Nashville With GM Change Coming This Offseason

San Jose Sharks v Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Some form of the word “disappointment” was uttered perhaps more than any other on Monday evening as members of the Nashville Predators reflected on the final outcome of the season that was. 

Disappointment they weren't still playing hockey games in late April. Disappointment they missed clinching a playoff spot by just four points. Disappointment in knowing a better start to the season almost certainly would’ve yielded a different result. 

But following their final exit meetings at Bridgestone Arena before departing for the offseason, those feelings of defeat still managed to share plenty of space with notes of optimism for what’s to come in the days, weeks and months ahead. 

The 2025-26 iteration of the Predators saw a club that occupied the basement of the NHL sometime in November only to dig their way out by “winning the week” one week at a time. 

So, while the consensus remained that a slow start did them in once more - and that fact would need to be addressed internally before the puck drops again in the fall - the hope was present thanks to what this group accomplished in recent months to prove the kind of team they believed they always could be. 

“We showed progress, especially down the stretch - showed that there's a lot of youth and a lot of excitement in that,” Preds Alternate Captain Filip Forsberg said. “We’ve shown that some of us old farts still have some good hockey in us, and obviously not slowing down anytime soon… I think it's pretty clear that we have something exciting coming, especially down the stretch the last few games, and obviously, we’d love to keep building on that.”

Forsberg speaks to the media.

According to those who were privy to team meetings held Monday, that’s the thinking from management and ownership entering an offseason that will include at least one major point of change. 

With current Preds General Manager Barry Trotz having announced last winter his intention to retire, and with the search for a new GM currently ongoing, a fresh voice will soon be making decisions in the organization’s top hockey chair. 

What changes ultimately come with that new role remain to be seen, but as of now, the plan doesn’t seem to be deviating from the goal of finding a way right back into the postseason come next spring. 

“We had some meetings today, and I think the message was, the expectation is still to be a competitive team and to push for the playoffs,” Preds Alternate Captain Steven Stamkos said. “So, I don't anticipate any huge changes. We've kind of talked about, is there going to be a rebuild? And I think that's probably safe to say not going to be the case. I think we all want to be part of the solution… So, there's going to be some changes, for sure, but I think the overall message that was portrayed to us today was, ‘Let's have a great summer and let's get off to a really good start next year and push for the playoffs, because that's what every team's goal is every year.’”

The comparison between last season’s autopsy and the current edition looks much different as well. 

Two seasons ago, the Predators underperformed and were out of playoff contention months before the schedule concluded. This time around, they were still alive until the penultimate game of the campaign. 

Yes, the goal of clinching a spot still wasn’t attained this time around, and while that almost leads to a greater sense of wondering what could have been, it also delivers greater reason to believe in the potential of the team in the years to come. 

“We went through lots of stuff as a group these last couple years, and we got through it,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Monday. “Going into next year, [we understand] it's going to be hard as heck again, and we’ve all got to stay on the boat. But these are things hopefully we learned, and we can grow from going into next year. But the belief that we're not far, we proved we weren't far.

“So, there should be an excitement level with our group. We're seeing our young kids come through and get better and play bigger roles. So, I think there's a lot of excitement in talking to all the older guys today. They feel that way, and leaving this season, they have something to prove, and a little bit of a different something to prove… Now, we’ve got to prove who we are again next year. I'm excited for that, and I think they're really excited for that.”

O’Reilly speaks to the media.

A whole summer awaits before that chance comes again - plenty of time to rest, recharge and reflect on what worked and what didn’t over the past eight months. 

But while disappointment is prevalent - and understandably so - the underlying sentiment of what’s to come carries a rejuvenated belief in the future. 

Perhaps at this time next year, there will be more positive words being proclaimed as the Preds prepare for another chapter in a postseason series. 

If nothing else, that’s certainly the hope. 

“Whatever is going to happen here, I think the message was clear today, from the current management and the coaching staff, and from ownership to players, is that the expectation is to be a contending playoff team,” Stamkos said. “I don't think that is going to change. Nothing drastic is going to change that. So, the message is pretty clear that we want to continue to get better. And for sure, you want to be part of that. Like I said, you want to be part of that culture. And certainly, the veteran guys in this team have done a great job with the young guys and showing them what it's like to be a pro, and playing some meaningful hockey down the stretch was great for them to get that experience as well - and we want to continue that.”

“We're not too far away,” Preds Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “Looking at the core and the veteran guys, I think a lot of us still have a few good years left in us. If we can add maybe a piece or two, that we'd be close and be right there with any other team. So, I'm optimistic that we can be a contender. It’ll be interesting to see over summer how it goes, but there's so many good people in here, so many good players that I'm confident that we can make something happen.”

Stamkos speaks to the media.

News Feed

Predators, STARS Nashville Name Inaugural Recipients of the 'Heart of Erin Daunic Scholarship'

O'Reilly's Heart, Compassion for Community Earns Him Preds Clancy Trophy Nomination Again

Preds Fall to Ducks in Season Finale

Predators Recall Cole O'Hara From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, April 16

Fink Thrilled to Join Preds, Ready to Learn, Improve Ahead of Season Finale

Preds Foundation Hosts 20th Annual Wine Festival and Tasting

Predators Sign Daniel Nieminen to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Preds Fall to Sharks, Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Predators Sign Aiden Fink to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Preds, Delta Dental Team Up for Classroom Surprise

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, April 13

Predators Reassign Jordan Oesterle to Milwaukee (AHL)

Stamkos Scores 40th as Preds Beat Wild to Stay in Playoff Hunt

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, April 11

Preds Conclude Roadtrip With Loss to Mammoth

Nashville Predators to Host Fan Appreciation Week April 9-16