Preds Using Scouting Meetings to Craft Strategy for 10th Overall Pick and Beyond in Upcoming NHL Draft

In just over a month’s time, the Predators will add another potential star player to their organization.

Nashville is set to pick 10th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, and the preparations to determine which player will hear their name called by the Preds are taking place this week inside a conference room at Bridgestone Arena.

The team’s annual scouting meetings are well underway, with all of Nashville’s amateur scouts in town to discuss their observations on the top Draft eligible players from across the world during the 2025-26 season. Those evaluations are now in the process of being formulated into a plan for the first round of the Draft and beyond, and those in charge are certainly intrigued by the opportunity for another Top 10 selection.

“We feel [the Draft is] really deep, and we’re going to get a really good player,” Preds Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan said Wednesday afternoon during a break in meetings. “There may not be that [Connor] McDavid or [Sidney] Crosby or that type of player, [Macklin] Celebrini, but there's going to be some high-end players that are going to help your organization for a long time. So, we're excited.”

Set for June 26-27 in Buffalo, the 2026 Draft marks the second straight season the Preds will pick in the Top 10. Last year, Nashville made three selections in the first round for the first time in franchise history. While that luxury won’t be afforded this time around, there will be plenty of chances in later rounds as well.

At the moment, the Predators own two selections in each of the second, third and fourth rounds of this year’s Draft, plus three picks in round five. While the Preds could easily use at least one of those picks as capital in trades leading up to or during the Draft, a total of 10 picks in the first five rounds affords a chance to continue to fill an already impressive prospect list.

“We have a lot of picks in the middle part of the Draft, but certainly, with the 10th overall pick, we like the depth up to that point,” Preds Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty said. “We think that we'll get a really good player at that point, and that’s a big part of what we're talking about this week. In addition to everything, the picks we have, the strategy and to do our best to kind of use the whole Draft with all the picks that we do have, not just the early rounds; we want to do well in the third, fourth and so on.”

Nashville’s prospect pool, which has been filled in recent seasons with first rounders like Matthew Wood, Joakim Kemell and Brady Martin, is regarded as one of the top groups across the NHL. All three of those skaters have already made their NHL debuts, with Wood and Kemell making an impact with the Preds last season.

The next chance to find elite talent is closing in, and pinpointing those star players through the Draft continues to be a focus.

“I think we're in a really good spot, and it's a highly ranked pool,” Kealty said of Nashville’s prospect depth. “We have a lot of different types of players, a lot of different types of positions and all that, and I think we're always looking to take the best player that we can. If you look at our pool, we have depth and a lot of different types of players. The biggest thing we need is the high-end guys, and those guys are hard to come by. We haven't picked very high in the Draft - we did last year - but in general, we haven't. So, I think that's one of the things that we’ve talked about is even picking at 10 or anywhere, we talk about upside a lot, trying to find those types of guys.

“It can come in the first round, but can also come in a second round or the fifth round. It’s been well documented that it can come in all areas of the Draft. Trying to find those high-upside guys is something we talk about.”